Published On: Mon, Feb 15th, 2021

Tax Collector Gannon Introduces New Self-Service Kiosks for Easy, Instant Registration Renewal

Residents may now renew registrations on the spot at select Publix locations
 

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth reminds residents the county has established five self-service kiosks at select Publix locations in Palm Beach County.

In partnership with Intellectual Technology Inc., the Florida MV Express kiosks give residents the ability to renew registrations immediately with registrations and decals printed on the spot.

“These self-service kiosks give us another way to provide clients with exceptional, convenient motor vehicle service,” said Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon. “The kiosks work much like an ATM. Clients simply enter their information and get their decal from the machine.”

Following easy-to-use touch screen prompts, clients can renew their registration in as little as two minutes. On-screen instructions and voice commands in English or Spanish make the kiosks accessible and easy to use. Clients may pay using a credit or debit card.

Please note: A 2.4 percent credit card service fee and $3.95 convenience fee applies.

Florida MV Express kiosks can be found at these five Publix locations:

Promenade Shopping Plaza – 9900 FL A1A Alt., Palm Beach Gardens

Greenwood Shopping Center – 1700 S Congress Ave., Palm Springs 

Boynton Lakes Plaza – 4770 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Addison Centre – 16130 Jog Rd., Delray Beach

Garden Shops at Boca – 7060 W Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

Clients with a stop or hold on their registration cannot renew using the self-service kiosks.

For more information about the new self-service kiosks including answers to frequently asked questions, please visit pbctax.com/kiosks.

For more information about other kiosk locations and Florida MV Express, please visit flmvexpresskiosk.com.  

                                                                                 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

