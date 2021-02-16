Tax Collector Gannon Introduces New Self-Service Kiosks for Easy, Instant Registration Renewal

Residents may now renew registrations on the spot at select Publix locations



County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth reminds residents the county has established five self-service kiosks at select Publix locations in Palm Beach County.

In partnership with Intellectual Technology Inc., the Florida MV Express kiosks give residents the ability to renew registrations immediately with registrations and decals printed on the spot.

“These self-service kiosks give us another way to provide clients with exceptional, convenient motor vehicle service,” said Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon. “The kiosks work much like an ATM. Clients simply enter their information and get their decal from the machine.”

Following easy-to-use touch screen prompts, clients can renew their registration in as little as two minutes. On-screen instructions and voice commands in English or Spanish make the kiosks accessible and easy to use. Clients may pay using a credit or debit card.

Please note: A 2.4 percent credit card service fee and $3.95 convenience fee applies.

Florida MV Express kiosks can be found at these five Publix locations:

Promenade Shopping Plaza – 9900 FL A1A Alt., Palm Beach Gardens

Greenwood Shopping Center – 1700 S Congress Ave., Palm Springs

Boynton Lakes Plaza – 4770 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Addison Centre – 16130 Jog Rd., Delray Beach

Garden Shops at Boca – 7060 W Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

Clients with a stop or hold on their registration cannot renew using the self-service kiosks.

For more information about the new self-service kiosks including answers to frequently asked questions, please visit pbctax.com/kiosks.

For more information about other kiosk locations and Florida MV Express, please visit flmvexpresskiosk.com.