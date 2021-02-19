Publix Announces Vaccine Portal Will Not Be Open on Friday Due to Supply Disruption

Commissioner Robert Weinroth with Dr Fennoy and Commissioner Sachs in background

Palm Beach County Mayor David M Kerner, joined by County Commissioners, PBCSD Superintendent Dr Donald Fennoy, State Attorney Dave Aronberg and others provided an update on the continuing multi-agency pandemic response efforts

COVID-19 MEDIA BRIEFING SUMMARY

County Mayor Kerner gave an update at the Emergency Operations Center on local COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Joining him were Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth, Commissioners Maria G Marino, Gregg K Weiss, Melissa J McKinlay, and Maria L Sachs, PBC Schools Supt. Dr. Donald Fennoy II, Darcy Davis, CEO of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, State Attorney Dave Aronberg, and Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney.

Thursday marked Day 339 of Level 2 activation at the EOC.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate in Palm Beach County stands at 6.22 percent as compared to the statewide positivity of 6.4 percent.

As vaccine supply increases over the next several months, vaccination opportunities will be expanded to include fixed regionally located vaccination centers in the south, central, north and western portions of the county, PODS (Points of Distribution), clinics, and mobile pop-up community sites.

Since March, over 109,000 individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Palm Beach County and more than twice that number have now been vaccinated.

Masks – The facial coverings mandate in Palm Beach County will likely continue through March. While compliance has been generally good at area businesses and establishments, with spring break on the horizon and new variants of COVID-19 surfacing, it is important to continue to observe safety precautions and to remain socially responsible.

Vaccinations – Through Wednesday (Feb. 17), nearly 233,000 Palm Beach County residents have received vaccinations; 81 percent (188,890) of them are age 65 or older. About 54 percent of seniors (age 65+) in the county have received one or both shots. Palm Beach County is No. 2 in the state in overall vaccine distribution and is the top county for the number of first doses of vaccine administered.

North County – Commissioner Marino announced a third large-scale vaccination site is scheduled to open next Wednesday, Feb 24 at the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, contingent upon vaccine availability.

The site will be operated by the Health Care District of PBC and will focus on individuals who are on the Florida Department of Health waiting list.

ThThe Burns Road Community Center is located at 4404 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, just east of Military Trail, south of PGA Blvd.

The site will operate as an appointment only site and those eligible to use this vaccination site will be contacted ahead of time with their scheduled day and time. Please come within the allotted time and on your assigned day.

Those eligible to be vaccinated will be contacted. Emails have been sent by the Healthcare District to everyone who sent a vaccination request to the FDOH in ate December and January. If you have not received an email, please check your SPAM folder and/or reach out to the Healthcare District by phone. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

South Florida Fairgrounds – The 22,000-square-foot, air-conditioned tent at the Fairgrounds has been operating for about a week with very few problems. The fairgrounds operation is capable of inoculating up to 7,000 residents per day. It has 24 vaccination stations and self-service kiosks.

South County Civic Center – The Healthcare District continues to schedule appointments at the South County Civiv Center. Please do not come to any of these vaccination sites without an appointment.

The winter storm in has disrupted the supply of Moderna vaccine. As a result the Healthcare District is not scheduling first inoculation appointments for Moderna at the present time. Appointments are being made for individuals awaiting their second Monderna shot as well as people who will receive their first or second Pfizer vaccination.

Deliveries – The Health Care District working with PBC Fire Rescue, has administered approximately 50,000 vaccines countywide. Seniors 65 and older who have prescheduled appointments for their first and second doses are confirmed through next Tuesday with available vaccine is on hand. More vaccine deliveries are anticipated early next week.

Scammers – State Attorney Aronberg warned residents not to fall victim to vaccine scammers. The vaccine is free (an administrative fee of approximately $15.00 can be charged). You cannot “buy” your way onto a waiting list or be moved up on the list. If you are contacted by phone or email with such an offer, do not provide payment or give any personal information. Instead, report the incident to law enforcement.

Palm Beach County has extended the COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY UNTIL February 26, 2021.

Vice Mayor Weinroth and Commissioner McKinlay praised the efforts of the State Emergency Management Division and, most particularly, its director, Jared Moskowitz (who recently announced he will be leaving his position to return home to Parkland to be with his family) for being there each time the county has requested assistance. Weinroth noted the county’s efforts to vaccinate shut-ins (including several hundred Holocaust survivors was accomplished with resources made available by Moskowitz while McKinlay noted the efforts to provide access to the vaccine to the western communities would not have been possible without state resources.

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561.712.6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM to 5PM Monday through Friday.

VACCINE INFORMATION

Florida Health – Palm Beach County Vaccine Information Page

Palm Beach County Health Care District Vaccine Information Page

Publix Pharmacy Vaccine Information Page

Senior Hotline:​​​ 866-201-6754