CLIVE DANIEL HOME DESIGNS PRIVATE HOME IN LUXURIOUS FLORESTA GROVE BOCA RATON

Boca Chamber Member Update

Interior designer Nubia Habay of Clive Daniel Home provided virtual consultation leading to the turnkey design of a 2,300 square foot, five bedroom, four bath $1.6 Million Home, built by 2020 Select Builder Award winner Home Dynamics Corporation in opulent Floresta Grove in Boca Raton.

When travel restrictions went into effect in March, veteran designer Nubia Habay was unrelenting. She quickly adapted to the new climate of the pandemic and began communicating with the client by relying on technology, not only for consultation but also to complete the job. Several statement pieces accompanied by modern accessories and accent garnishes evoke a sense of sophistication and elegance throughout the home. Nubia paid close attention to small and sometimes subtle details, bringing unique elements to particular rooms like the inverted red contrast welt on the family room sofa and detail inside the tray ceiling in the master bedroom. The immaculate design of the home makes it hard to believe that this entire project was designed remotely. This is a testament to the resilience of Clive Daniel Home and the talent of their designers. As Florida continues to be the second home and retirement destination in the United States, Clive Daniel Home has proven that they are resilient in their commitment to both their client as well as their craft.

Home Dynamics Corporation, named the number one fastest-growing company by the South Florida Business Journal, personally welcomes you to find your new home. A reputation built on an enduring commitment to sophistication and prestige fuels the flame that drives this company to tailor to every type of homeowner. Native Floridians themselves, Home Dynamics Corporation pride themselves on attention to homebuyers as well as the sites upon which they build. From superior locations to intimate communities, they create the very value that they provide.

Floresta Grove is one of Boca Raton’s most lavish communities, neighbor to the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Forbes number one most expensive gated community. You’ll find yourself in the midst of comfort in this 1925 established enclave, steeped in the ‘Old Florida’ lifestyle, with sugar-sand beaches, world-class shopping, and gourmet dining.

For more information about Clive Daniel Home’s interior design services, please visit them online, contact Lisbeth Linert, Director of Business Development, at 561-490-6966 or email [email protected].