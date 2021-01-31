Coronavirus Scam Facts from Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth urges residents to remain vigilant to avoid becoming the victim of a fraudulent offer, especially as they confront the Coronavirus.

Our office is pleased to provide the following guidance issued by the office of Commissioner Nikki Fried.

How do I know if a coronavirus email is a scam?

Follow normal online tips to protect your money and identity. Most important, do not click on links or respond to an email that you do not recognize.The emails and posts may be promoting awareness and prevention tips or fake information about cases in your neighborhood. They also may be asking you to donate to victims, offering advice on unproven treatments, or contain malicious email attachments.

Can I pay to be on a list to be the first to receive a vaccine?

No. Do not give money to anyone who claims a payment will put you on a list to fast-track receiving a vaccination.There is currently no vaccine and no specific treatment to prevent or treat a coronavirus infection. Scientists are working on these issues. However, scammers are taking advantage of fear and misinformation to take people’s money.There are no lists being generated for people to receive vaccinations. When a vaccine does become available, your medical provider will notify you.

Should I buy a product that claims to cure coronavirus?

Be wary of anyone touting any type of medical miracle or holistic cures. Using questionable and untested products will cost you money and potentially be dangerous to your health.Think twice before spending money on a product that claims to cure a wide range of diseases.Be suspect of products that provide only patient testimonials as evidence of their effectiveness. Patient testimonials can be made up and embellished, and they are no substitute for true scientific evidence.Before using any product that makes these claims, consult with your doctor or health care professional to ensure it is safe to use.

How can I buy a kit to test myself at home for coronavirus?

After consulting with your healthcare provider, you might consider using either an at-home collection kit or an at-home test if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and if you can’t get tested by a healthcare provider. According to the CDC, at-home collection kits and tests are available either by prescription or over the counter in a pharmacy or retail store without a prescription. Currently available at-home tests look for current infectionBe wary of the unapproved or fraudulent test kits being marketed on the internet, in magazines and elsewhere.Patients who suspect they may have the virus or that they may be infected should consult with a physician on the best way to provide a specimen for testing.

Should I invest in a company that’s working on a coronavirus vaccine or cure?

Be alert to “investment opportunities” or offers to crowd fund for a cure. If you see one ofthese promotions, ignore it.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning people about online promotions, including on social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect or cure coronavirus. The promotions claim that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result.Keep in mind that contributing to a crowd fund will not guarantee any results and contributions to a crowd fund may not be refundable.

How do I know my charitable donation is going to a real charity?

In Florida, all legitimate charities and professional fundraisers must be registered with FDACS. This office regulates charitable organizations to ensure donations contributed by Floridians are not stolen or misused through fraud.To ensure the charity you are donating to is legitimate, use the Check-A-Charity tool. This tool allows you to search the files of registered charities and review the financial information reported to FDACS from charitable organizations.Do your homework when it comes to donations. Don’t let anyone rush you into making adonation. Do not pay donations with gift cards or by wiring money.

Stay Safe!