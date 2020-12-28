PharmXhealthOne 2021 Kickoff Healthcare Event

Boca Chamber Member Update

PharmXhealthOne is pleased to announce the first ever 2021 Kickoff Healthcare Event held at the Hilton Airport Hotel in Palm Beach County.

A three-day event starting on January 14, 2021 and ending January 16, 2021 from 10am to 6pm each day, will host an array of free consultation services, including diabetes and general health screenings, body composition analysis, medical weight loss assessment, blood pressure/Cholesterol screening, fitness/exercise advice and other free give aways. Meet the PharmXhealthOne Leaders, Healthcare Professionals and listen to honorable guest speakers in the medical industries.

PharmXhealthOne goes beyond traditional medicine and looks for ways to work with patients to improve all aspects of their well-being and including mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health.

“As a top-tier wellness center, the goal of PharmXhealthOne is to provide holistic, alternative and functional medicine care to all patients. PharmXhealthOne focuses on 5 essentials to good healthy living – preventive care, the right mindset, pure and good nutrition, exercise and oxygen, and minimizing toxin exposure,” according to President/CEO, Que Os. In addition, Mr. Os said, the clients’ health is my priority…. that’s the number one thing for me.”

PharmXhealthOne is a series of wellness centers and urgent care located throughout Florida, with clinics in Boynton Beach, Port St. Lucie, and Wellington that have been operating since 2014.

Registration for event and to find out more about PharmXhealthOne, please visit www.pharmxhealthone.com