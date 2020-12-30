Published On: Wed, Dec 30th, 2020

Holiday Recycling and Waste Tips for Palm Beach County Residents

♬ Walking you through a waste wonderland ♬ 

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth reminds you that with the holidays comes gifts, good times and … garbage!

Here is everything you need to know about your recycling opportunities and weird winter wastes. 

Holiday Collection 

Under the new collection service contract using standardized garbage carts, garbage in the unincorporated county will be collected outside of the cart from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1,. Residents still should place all debris normally collected on these days curbside by 6AM. 

New Year’s Day (Friday, Jan. 1, 2021) will not affect your scheduled garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk waste collection services in unincorporated Palm Beach County. All material should be at the curb on New Year’s Day by 6AM. as collection service may be much earlier than normal. 

In the City of Boca Raton, Thursday collections (garbage, bulk and recycling) will be handled on Wednesday and Friday collections will be handled on Thursday.

While SWA administrative offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, there will be a limited number of Customer Service team members available to assist residents with any garbage or recyclable collection questions or concerns. SWA Customer Service can be reached at 561.697.2700 or 866.792.4636. 

Residents in unincorporated Palm Beach County can always see their updated collection schedule, set reminders and sign up for collection information by clicking the “My Pick-Up Days [swa.org]” button at SWA.org [swa.org]

County residents living in one of Palm Beach County’s 39 municipalities should contact their municipality directly for their holiday collection schedule. A list of municipal contacts can be found online. 

Resolve to Recycle 

Many of us celebrate the values we hold most dear at this time of year. Thank you for making Recycling Right a part of your holidays. 

Many food and drink containers can be recycled in your blue recycling bin, including: 

  • Plastic Bottles and Containers – Lids on; 2 gallons or less 
  • Cans, Food and Beverage 
  • Glass Bottles and Jars – Lids off 
  • Cartons, Milk and Juice– Lids on 
  • Drink Boxes – No pouches 

The yellow recycling bin is the place for all fiber, including: 

  • Cardboard – Flattened with packaging removed. Palm Beach County residents can also take oversized cardboard to one of more than 250 community cardboard drop-off locations
  • Newspapers and Inserts – No plastic bags 
  • Office and School Paper 
  • Mail 
  • Magazines 
  • Dry Food Boxes – No food stains 
  • Paper Bags 
  • Cardboard Paper Rolls 
  • Pizza Boxes – No food stains; tear the stained side off 

Thank you for not placing these items in your blue or yellow recycling bins: 

  • Plastic Bags 
  • Foam Products 
  • Aluminum Foil or Pans 
  • Shredded Paper 
  • Plastic Eating Utensils or Straws 
  • Paper Plates 
  • Paper Towels or Napkins 
  • Coat Hangers 
  • Light Bulbs 
  • Needles 

For more information about Recycling Right, or to order new recycling bins, call 866.NEW.BINS (866.639.2467) or visit SWA.org/RecycleRight

Electronics Recycling and Home Chemical Disposal 

Are you upgrading your electronics or cleaning out the garage after setting up the decorations? Palm Beach County residents can bring outdated devices and wastes such as holiday lights, used cooking oil, old paint, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, automotive fluids, and more to any of the seven Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County Home Chemical and Recycling Centers. Watch the SWA’s fun parody video on disposing of home chemicals. 

The SWA’s locations include (from north county to south county): 

  • Jupiter 
    North County Transfer Station 
    14185 Military Trail (SWA Rd) in Jupiter 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • West Palm Beach 
    Home Chemical and Recycling Center 
    6161 N. Jog Rd in West Palm Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
     
  • Belle Glade 
    Glades Regional Transfer Station 
    1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade 
    Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
     
  • Royal Palm Beach 
    West Central Transfer Station 
    9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • Lantana 
    Central County Transfer Station 
    1810 Lantana Rd in Lantana 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
     
  • Delray Beach – West 
    Southwest County Transfer Station 
    13400 S State Road 7 in Delray Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
     
  • Delray Beach – East 
    South County Transfer Station 
    1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

See the full list of all of the hazardous waste items accepted in the SWA’s program online

Tips for Other Items 

  • Unincorporated Palm Beach County residents can place their live Christmas tree curbside on the regular yard waste collection day. Remember to remove all decorations, lights and tinsel. 
  • Pre-lit and artificial trees should be discarded as trash. 
  • Plastic bags and film (like wrap on water bottle cases) can be recycled at most local supermarkets in special bins. Soiled bags and film should go in the trash. 
  • Foam food trays and egg cartons can be recycled at most local supermarkets in special bins. 
  • Oversized and large volumes of flattened cardboard boxes may be recycled at any of the Home Chemical and Recycling Centers or at one of the hundreds of community drop-off locations
  • Holiday ornaments, decorative pieces, clothing and toys that are in good condition can be donated to a local nonprofit, church or shelter to be reused. 
  • Tree trimmings such as tinsel and garland should be discarded as trash. Palm Beach County residents can bring holiday lights to any of the seven Home Chemical and Recycling Centers
  • Excess trash can be taken to any of the SWA’s transfer stations or the North County Landfill during regular hours, but there is a nominal charge for disposal that is payable in cash only. 

Much more information is available online at SWA.org. Residents can also contact SWA Customer Service with their questions or comments at 561.697.2700, toll-free at 866.SWA.INFO (866.792.4636), or [email protected]

Wishing you and your family a Happy Holiday Season from the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County! 

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County is a Dependent Special District that was created by the Florida Legislature in 1975.

Since then, the SWA has developed an award-winning integrated solid waste management system to handle the county’s waste and recyclables. We call ourselves AWAY: whether you throw it, recycle it or flush it AWAY, we put your waste to work. Each year, we: 

  • Process more than 100,000 tons of recyclables each year 
  • Burn approximately 1.8 million tons of trash each year to generate electricity at renewable energy facilities 
  • Produce enough electricity to power approximately 74,000 homes 
  • Recycle more than 150,000 tons of wastewater treatment residuals (sludge from flushes) into environmentally-friendly fertilizer 
  • Safely dispose of more than 4 million pounds of home hazards a year 
  • Collect water off of the roofs of Renewable Energy Facility 2 and store it in a 2 million gallon cistern, which is used as part of the energy making process 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));