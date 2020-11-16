Boca Raton’s Diamonds Direct holiday trunk show happening daily
Chamber Member Update
Looking for sparkle and shine for that someone special, or a treat for yourself to unbox this holiday season? Discover something dashing during Boca Raton’s Diamonds Direct holiday trunk show happening daily from Monday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 22. Try on pieces from diamonds and gemstone fashion jewelry, wedding bands, engagement rings, pearls and much more. Meet with their master jewelers and diamond experts who are available to educate guests on the four C’s (cut, color, clarity, and carat) and more, along with their selection of top American designs from Tacori, Henri Daussi, Gabriel & Co., Fana, Jeff Cooper, Michael M and others.
Shoppers will also enjoy 20% off a variety of pieces in the store (Excludes certified diamonds and price protected lines. Cannot be combined with other offers. In store only).
Trunk Show Event Details:
Dates: November 16 – November 22
Hours: Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm
Saturday: 10am – 6pm
Sunday: 12 – 6pm
Location: Diamonds Direct
21078 St. Andrews Blvd,
Boca Raton, Florida 33433
Contact: 561.414.2091
Diamonds Direct is following all state and local mandates regarding public health and safety to ensure the health and well-being of their customers and employees including:
- Wellness Checks: All experts and team members receive a wellness check prior to entering our workspaces.
- Wearing Masks: We require all those entering our showroom to wear protective masks for your safety and the safety of our staff.
- Hand Sanitizing: All experts and team members are required to frequently wash their hands for 20 seconds or more.
- Enhanced Cleaning: Increased and enhanced cleaning of all high touch areas throughout showrooms and workspaces.
- Social Distancing: All experts and team members have been trained to maintain a distance of 6 feet or more whenever possible.
- Contactless Shopping: Curbside pickup and virtual shopping are available for customers who wish to pick up an order or shop with us without entering our doors.
- Private Appointment: Private appointments are available for clients who prefer a one-on-one shopping experience with our staff. Appointments are not necessary, but we want to make sure our clients are comfortable, and we can accommodate as needed. To book a private appointment, please call (561) 414-2091.
More information found here: https://diamondsdirect.com/covid-19-updates.