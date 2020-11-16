Chamber Member Update

Looking for sparkle and shine for that someone special, or a treat for yourself to unbox this holiday season? Discover something dashing during Boca Raton’s Diamonds Direct holiday trunk show happening daily from Monday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 22. Try on pieces from diamonds and gemstone fashion jewelry, wedding bands, engagement rings, pearls and much more. Meet with their master jewelers and diamond experts who are available to educate guests on the four C’s (cut, color, clarity, and carat) and more, along with their selection of top American designs from Tacori, Henri Daussi, Gabriel & Co., Fana, Jeff Cooper, Michael M and others.

Shoppers will also enjoy 20% off a variety of pieces in the store (Excludes certified diamonds and price protected lines. Cannot be combined with other offers. In store only).

Trunk Show Event Details:

Dates: November 16 – November 22

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm

Saturday: 10am – 6pm

Sunday: 12 – 6pm

Location: Diamonds Direct

21078 St. Andrews Blvd,

Boca Raton, Florida 33433

Contact: 561.414.2091

Diamonds Direct is following all state and local mandates regarding public health and safety to ensure the health and well-being of their customers and employees including: