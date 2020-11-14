Boca Lago Golf and Country Club Invites Community to “Get Out & Golf” and PlayARound To Benefit Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive

Each Round Played Helps Bring Season’s Magic to More Than 5,000 Children Throughout Palm Beach County

Through its PlayARound “socially distanced” fundraising initiative, Boca Lago Golf & Country Club is partnering with Spirit of Giving to support the nonprofit’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive, bringing joy to more than 5,000 children in Palm Beach County this season.

Because Covid restrictions have upended so many of Spirit of Giving’s traditional gift drive fundraising events and opportunities, Boca Lago Golf & Country Club is opening its fairways to “drive” funds “fore” this vital mission when the need this year is far greater than ever before.

“We are proud to partner with Spirit of Giving this year when so many children and their families have been economically and socially challenged by Covid-19,” said Boca Lago Golf & Country Club Managing Director of Membership and Golf Operations John Stampfl.

Stampfl noted, “most have missed out on personal celebrations, spending time with friends, and school clubs and sports, and we at Boca Lago don’t want them to now have to miss out on the magic of the holidays that infuses joy and hope.”

Throughout November until December 15, Spirit of Giving gift drive supporters will become a member-for-a-day at the private golf and country club, gaining access to play nine-hole rounds of golf on one or more of Boca Lago Golf & Country Club’s three recently redesigned award-winning nine-hole courses.

Following an $8 million investment, the Boca Lago Golf & Country Club courses were recognized by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America’s as the Best New Golf Course Design in 2018.

For $75 + sales tax (including one Club Car Cart per golfer), Spirit of Giving supporters will enjoy one round of fresh-air play amidst 225 acres of vibrant fairways and greens, shimmering lakes, lush natural preserves and playful wildlife and Spirit of Giving will receive a $50 donation in the golfer’s name that will fulfill Holiday Gift Wishes for two children this season.

When supporters opt to play additional nine-hole rounds at $75+ sales tax each, Spirit of Giving will receive a $50 donation per round to underwrite two additional gifts.

Supporters are encouraged to come early to warm up at Boca Lago Golf & Country Club’s Golf Academy-level practice facility featuring an expansive “full swing” driving range accommodating a field of 20 golfers, three putting greens, a dedicated short-game area and two practice holes that can be played in multiple ways.

Food and beverages at the Club’s poolside watering hole (serving up lunch, snacks and happy hour cocktails and bites) and Pro Shop attire are available for purchase.

“Playing it Forward” at Golfer Convenience Tuesdays Through Sundays: They Pick Their Date and Time

Offering early morning and afternoon tee times, the Boca Lago Golf & Country Club’s PGA Teaching Pros will match golfers with the courses that best match their skill level. Ensuring social distancing at its best, the Club’s strict dawn-to-dusk Safe4PlayTM protocols will be in place, allowing only one golfer per cart.

Boca Lago Golf & Country Club membership has chosen to increase its PlayARound initiative by making Spirit of Giving its official 2020 holiday season charity. Members will soon be entering a friendly gift drive competition to multiply the joy of giving with individual Wish List donations.

“We are so grateful that Boca Lago Golf & Country Club has embraced our mission and critical needs right now to ring in joy for children when it is needed the most,” noted Spirit of Giving Executive Director Lindy Harvey. “This pandemic been a trying time for everyone, and so many of our local deserving children are looking forward to warm holiday cheer with a sense that the world will once again soon return to healthy and happy.”

Boca Lago Golf & Country Club BocaLago.com) is located at 8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton, FL 33433.

To learn more about golf course play at Boca Lago Golf & Country Club and reserve a PlayARound tee time to support Spirit of Giving, contact Club Managing Director of Membership and Golf Operations, John Stampfl, at 561.869.8880 or email him at [email protected].

For more information on Spirit of Giving and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive, contact Spirit of Giving Executive Director Lindy Harvey at 561.385.0144 or [email protected] or visit SpiritOfGivingNetwork.com.