World Franchise Group Launches Innovative Franchise Consulting Firm

New Firm Leverages Technology, Real Estate and International Expertise to Assist Aspiring Entrepreneurs

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Franchise and real estate consulting firm World Franchise Group, Inc. (WFG) launched today, offering entrepreneurs an innovative, full-service path to realizing their dreams of business ownership.

Based in South Florida and serving entrepreneurs across the United States and around the world, WFG helps candidates select a franchise business that fits their financial and lifestyle goals through a collaborative, transparent and high-tech approach to business ownership.

WFG offers candidates more than 500 well-known and emerging franchises to choose from, including quick-service restaurants, home services, senior care, business coaching, pet-related services, and fitness- and health-related businesses.

“We serve both entrepreneurs who want to exit corporate America and start their own business and savvy investors who want to diversify their portfolio and augment their long-term wealth-building strategy,” said Keith Lefkof, WFG’s president. “There are many pandemic-proof, Amazon-proof and recession-proof franchise concepts that appeal to entrepreneurs and investors.”

WFG gives entrepreneurs a chance to work with a robust firm and take advantage of all its resources, including:

FranTech 360: The first-ever digital franchise transaction platform that serves as “mission control” for the franchise purchase process. FranTech 360 solves the communication problems that impede franchise purchases, connecting everyone involved and giving the candidate up-to-the-minute visibility into all aspects of the transaction.

Real Estate Services: WFG’s seamless and transparent process saves candidates time and money as they secure a location for their franchise. WFG assists in every stage, from budgeting to site selection to hiring contractors.

International Investment Consulting: Advice and counsel that simplifies and demystifies the process of moving to the United States to start a franchise business through fulfilling E-2/EB-5 Visa requirements.

“We’re proud to launch in a vibrant business community like South Florida,” Lefkof said. “We plan to contribute to the business community through, among other things, in-person and virtual seminars on financing, franchising, entrepreneurship and small business ownership.”

To learn more about World Franchise Group, visit www.worldfranchisegroup.com