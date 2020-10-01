Palm Beach County COVID19 Update

Reopening Update for Phase 3

The county has released Emergency Order 2020-028, effective September 29, 2020 (a summary is provided below). For more information on this order, click here.

capacity limitations have been lifted and all businesses may operate at 100% capacity

all restrictions on recreational activities (EO 2020-005) including golf, tennis, community pools, boating/marine, etc. have been lifted *

other restrictions lifted include beaches (EO 02020-006), vacation rentals (EO 2020-024) and banquet halls (EO 2020-025) *

Please note, the requirements for facial coverings (EO 2020-012) are still in place.

All individuals, businesses, and establishments must use facial coverings in all businesses and establishments; in public places (including golf courses) where social distancing is not possible; in common areas within private communities accessible to more than one housing unit; when utilizing the Palm Tran services and when accessing governmental buildings.

In addition, businesses and establishments shall continue to ensure compliance with facial covering mandates, including establishing a process for verification of compliance upon customer entry into the business or establishment. The failure of a business or establishment to ensure compliance may result in fines, penalties, and/or any other enforcement measures authorized by law upon those businesses or establishments. Pursuant to Governor DeSantis’ Order 20-244, COVID-19 related collection of fines and penalties upon individuals is suspended. However, this does not preclude private clubs from instituting additional restrictions and/or fines for non-compliance

All individuals, businesses, and establishments, must continue to adhere to all CDC social distancing guidelines.

The foregoing applies to all people located in all businesses, establishments and clubs, but limits cannot be imposed on public restaurant capacity of less than 100 percent of its indoor capacity at any given time.

All businesses and establishments must continue to adhere to enhanced cleaning protocols, such as CDC guidelinesrelating to enhanced cleaning and disinfecting guidance for reopening.

As permitted by applicable law, the PBC Sheriff, municipal police and any other personnel authorized by law are authorized to enforce this order.

Restart Business Grants Program

The county’s CARES Restart Business Grants Program recently resumed to assist county businesses forced to close by state or county Executive Orders. The Board approved an additional $23 million for individual grants up to $25,000.

Impacted businesses are encouraged to submit their Restart Business Grant Program application online. The county’s application portal will be accessible through the Palm Beach County website until October 9, 2020 at 11:59PM.

The application process has been designed to be completed entirely online. The application requires general information about the applicant business, applicant certifications, affirmations and acknowledgements, and applicant-uploaded documents including tax returns, payroll reports and an active Palm Beach County Business Receipt or valid exemption from the PBC Tax Collector. Sole Proprietors and General Partnerships not required to register with the FL Department of State Division of Corporations are exempt from the Sunbiz requirement.

Businesses that previously received funding through this program are not eligible to apply again. For additional information, please visit the county’s Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability website.

November Election Information

The General Election began with the mailing of Vote by Mail ballots last week.

It’s important for anyone eligible to vote to be registered and informed.

Here are some tips including a brief overview of the six ballot amendments:

The last day to register to vote is October 5, 2020.

The deadline to request Vote by Mail ballots be mailed to you is October 24, 2020.

All domestic Vote by Mail ballots must be received by 7PM on November 3, 2020 at the Supervisor of Elections office.

Don’t wait until the last minute to mail your ballot. After October 24, 2020, voters should consider dropping their ballot off at any Palm Beach County Early Voting site, where there are secure ballot drop boxes.

To verify the Supervisor of Elections has received your ballot, you can track your ballot at: PBCElections.org.

If your household receives multiple Vote by Mail ballots, please ensure the ballots are placed in the correct business reply envelopes. Do not combine ballots into a single envelope, and make sure each envelope has the required voter’s signature. There will be six ballot questions for your consideration. If approved, the following changes will be made to the Florida Constitution:

Amendment 1 would require only citizens be allowed to vote in Florida.

Amendment 2 would raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

Amendment 3 would establish “top-two” open primaries.

Amendment 4 would require future amendments to the Florida constitution be passed twice. (If this proposal passes, all future proposed amendments will need to receive 60 percent of the votes cast in two successive elections).

Amendment 5 would increase the period during which a resident may transfer “Save Our Homes” benefits to a new homesteaded property from two years to three years.

Amendment 6 would allow the current homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.

Local Job Market Shows Signs of Improvement

CareerSource Palm Beach County recently reported the county’s unemployment rate dipped to 8 percent in August, which is a 3% drop from July.

Other measures of improvement:

There are 4,274 job openings in Palm Beach County compared to 3,563 a month ago.

Total nonagricultural employment in Palm Beach County increased to 580,200 in August from 570,800 in July.

Labor force in the county increased to 698,876 in August from 689,319 in July. This measure indicates that there are more people working and looking for work compared to last month.

The county’s unemployment rate continued to stay below other major markets including Miami-Dade County, Broward County and the Greater Orlando area.

FPL to Offer Direct Relief to Customers

Residential and small business FPL customers may be eligible for a one-time bill credit based on the status of their account and how long the account has been overdue.

FPL is also continuing to offer payment extensions, waive late, reconnection and collection fees, and help connect customers with financial assistance.

To apply or request more information, please call 800.226.3545.

Youth Services In-Person/Virtual Mental Health Services

Palm Beach County Youth Services Department has resumed in-person mental health services following CDC guidelines. Telehealth services will continue to be offered based on client preference.

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30AM to 7PM with locations in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach and Belle Glade. Mental health services are offered in person or virtually via Zoom Video and are available in English, Spanish, French and Creole.

Please call 561.625.2540 to schedule an intake appointment.

For a full list of mental health services provided by Palm Beach County Youth Services, please click here.

Food Resources

Food assistance program:

The county is providing pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. The one-time benefit allowance is based on household size and maximum amounts are listed below. Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by December 30, 2020.

1-2 Household members: $400

3-4 Household members: $800

5 or more Household members: $1,000

County residents may apply for food assistance here and a list of frequently asked questions can be found here.

For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (561) 355-4792.

Where to Find Food

Food Finder Map

United Way has launched an Interactive Food Finder map to assist in locating free food and hot meals across Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Food Bank

To find food distribution sites through the Palm Beach County Food Bank, please click here.

Feeding South Florida

To find food distribution sites through Feeding South Florida, click here.

School District of Palm Beach County

Breakfast and lunch will be free to all students attending school in-person on campus. The District will also continue to have free grab-and-go curbside meal pickup for those who have remained in distance learning, to be distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please click here for times and locations.

Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief

Finally, Governor Ron DeSantis has allowed EO 20-211 (Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief) to expire.

The CDC recently enacted a nationwide moratorium on residential evictions. The Order provides federal eviction relief to people who submit a valid Declaration to their landlord regarding their inability to pay rent. EO 20-211 provided a limited, one-month extension of state eviction relief to people affected by the COVID-19 emergency. EO 20-211 pertaining to the state’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions Order should apply in a particular circumstance.

The CDC’s eviction moratorium expires on December 31, 2020, unless extended.