Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Palm Beach County originally received approximately $261 million from the Federal CARES Act Relief Fund. Over the past several months, these funds have been allocated for numerous programs in response to the pandemic – such as rental/mortgage relief and programs for small business. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners approved the following allocation for additional CARES Act Relief Programs.



Cultural grants: $1,025,000 The Cultural Council will administer the program which will include the allocations for cultural nonprofit grants in a manner similar to the County’s small business grant program with an online application process on a first-come, first-eligible basis.



Nonprofit grants: $4,240,000 United Way of Palm Beach County will handle the distribution in a manner similar to the county’s small business grant program with an online application process on a first-come, first-eligible basis.



Health Department Contact Tracing: $1,000,000 Recognizing the importance of contact tracing in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, this new allocation will assist in increasing these efforts.



Broadband: $3,750,000 As the County continues to work with school officials on expanding broadband, a greater need was identified in addressing the underserved communities in the County. This is in addition to the original allocation of over $13 million. Additionally, FPL has also played an integral role in providing 1,000 poles for broadband equipment installation.



The City of Boynton Beach has launched a new mobile app available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Residents can use the app to report issues such as non-functioning streetlights, potholes in the road and other safety concerns. The user also has the convenience to pay city related bills. To learn more about the app, visit the city’s website. In other Boynton news, on Saturday, October 17th from 9 am – 11 am, the City will host a grand opening of two new playgrounds in Downtown Boynton Beach. The playgrounds are located in the new Town Square project. This is a family- friendly event that includes a DJ, free Kona Ice treats, and other fun giveaways while they last.



The Florida corporate income/franchise tax is imposed on all corporations for the purpose of conducting business, deriving income, or existing within Florida. Corporations, including entities that are taxed federally as corporations, are subject to the tax. The Florida Department of Revenue announced the Florida corporate income tax and franchise tax rate will not increase, but rather continue at the current rate of 4.458% until January 1, 2022. The deadline for the Department to evaluate and report any related adjustments to the tax rate is October 1st of each respective fiscal year end. Any adjusted tax rate will subsequently be repealed for taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2022, and the rate will revert to 5.5%.



The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in consultation with the Treasury Department, released a simpler loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $50,000 or less. This action streamlines the PPP forgiveness process to provide financial and administrative relief to America’s smallest businesses. The PPP program has provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to American small businesses and supporting more than 51 million jobs.The SBA began approving PPP forgiveness applications and remitting forgiveness payments to PPP lenders for PPP borrowers on October 2, 2020. The SBA will continue to process all PPP forgiveness applications in an expeditious manner.



Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Physicians at the Marcus Neuroscience Institute are part of a multi-institutional randomized study on the use of umbilical cord stem cells to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19 infection. The treatment involves an infusion of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC), known for their ability to reduce inflammation and regenerate damaged lung tissue. Investigators from Duke University, Wake Forest and New York Medical College are among those participating in the study. The Pilot Study of Safety and Efficacy of Cord Tissue Derived Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (hCT-MSC) in COVID-19 Related ARDS, will enroll 30 patients who meet specific criteria. Patients will receive the cells via IV, once a day for three consecutive days.



