Local Job Market Shows Signs of Improvement
CareerSource Palm Beach County recently reported the county’s unemployment rate dipped to 8 percent in August, which is a 3 percent drop from July.
- Other measures of improvement :
- There are 4,274 job openings in Palm Beach County compared to 3,563 a month ago.
- Total nonagricultural employment in Palm Beach County increased to 580,200 in August from 570,800 in July.
- Labor force in the county increased to 698,876 in August from 689,319 in July. This measure indicates that there are more people working and looking for work compared to last month.
- The county’s unemployment rate continued to stay below other major markets including Miami-Dade County, Broward County and the Greater Orlando area. These areas with large numbers of theme parks, cruise ships and international flight traffic continue to be the hardest hit.
- New state jobless assistance claims continue to decline.
- CareerSource suggested that recovery is gaining some traction due to Phase 3 Reopenings and an uptick in hiring for the tourist season.
CareerSource Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization chartered by the state to lead workforce development in Palm Beach County.