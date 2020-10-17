Published On: Sat, Oct 17th, 2020

City of Boca Raton Announces a Search to Fill Temporary City Council Opening

City Council Seeking City Resident to Fill Temporary Seat

If public service is your calling, you may have a unique opportunity to serve temporarily as a Boca Raton City Council Member.

Due to the leave of absence for active military service requested by Council Member Jeremy Rodgers, Seat C is temporarily unoccupied. As a result, the Boca Raton City Council is accepting applications from city residents interested in appointment to City Council Seat C.

Council Member Jeremy Rodgers

The appointment to fill the temporarily unoccupied position is for a term beginning on the effective date of the appointment, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, until Wednesday, March 31, 2021 or an earlier date, pursuant to Florida Statute 115.11(2), should Council Member Rodgers return from active military service prior to the end of his term.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the City of Boca Raton, and a registered elector of the City.  

To apply for temporary appointment to Council Seat C:

  • Applications must be completed by and returned to the City Clerk’s office by Thursday, October 22, 2020 no later than 5PM.

To apply for temporary appointment to City Council Seat C, please scroll to the bottom of this page.

Applicant Interviews and Appointment:

  • Interviews will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Virtual Workshop Meeting following the conclusion of the Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting which begins at 1:30PM.
  • The City Council is expected to consider the appointment at their Virtual Regular Meeting on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 which begins at 6PM.   

To Join the Virtual Meetings:

The Virtual Meeting procedures are posted on the City’s website and a copy may be obtained from the City Clerk.  Instructions for participation in the Virtual Meeting can be found at myboca.us/1843/Virtual-Meeting-Instructions.   

City Council Responsibilities:

The Mayor presides at all Council meetings and other public functions and is the ceremonial head of the City.

The Deputy Mayor presides in the absence of the Mayor.

The Mayor and City Council determine policy legislatively.

The Mayor and City Council also serve as Commissioners of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).  In this capacity, they make decisions affecting the development of the Community Redevelopment area, generally known as Downtown Boca.

City Council meetings are usually held at 6PM on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The CRA usually meets at 1:30PM on the preceding Monday, immediately followed by the City Council Workshop meeting.  

It is anticipated that virtual meetings will not be continued past November 1st unless Governor Ron DeSantis should issue an updated Emergency Order.

Click on the Apply Here button or visit this link to fill out the application online.

If you prefer to print the application and the application preface, you can do so here: 

