Published On: Wed, Sep 2nd, 2020

Emergency Repair Program to be Available to COVID-19 Impacted Homeowners in Palm Beach County

Online applications to be accepted starting Sept. 6

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approved the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) program on Aug. 25 to establish the Emergency Repair Program to assist eligible homeowners whose households demonstrate a direct impact due to COVID-19.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation notified the county of the award of $3.7 million assist Floridians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The state’s deadline to expend the CRF funds is Dec. 30, 2020.

The Emergency Repair Program will be awarded as a grant and can only be used to address emergency conditions such as the installation, replacement or repair of roofs, hurricane shutters and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

All requests for assistance will be reviewed and underwritten based on approved criteria. Criteria include (but is not limited to) the following:

–        income eligibility 

–        residence must be owner-occupied 

–        eligible repairs must be identified and not exceed the $50,000 maximum assistance limit

–        the property must be located in Palm Beach County

To ensure the home can be assisted, the owner’s municipality must commit to providing expedited permitting.

All applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first-come, first-eligible basis. The online application is expected to launch on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 8AM and can be accessed at the Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability’s website: pbcgov.com/hes.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

