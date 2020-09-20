Emergency Drill Scheduled for Palm Beach International Airport on Monday
Palm Beach County residents and visitors traveling by air through Palm Beach International Airport are advised that the Department of Airports and coordinating agencies will be conducting a full-scale Emergency Response Exercise at PBI Airport on Monday, September 21, 2020, starting at 10AM.
The exercise will involve a simulated aircraft incident.
A live exercise is required to be conducted every three years in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Due to COVID-19 and local emergency orders, participation in this exercise will be limited and will not open to the public or media.