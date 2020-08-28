Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Boca Raton’s Mayor, Scott Singer, announced earlier this week that the City will reopen the city playgrounds following the county’s decision to do the same. Click here to read the County’s Executive Order regarding the reopening of playgrounds and natural areas. Mayor Singer stressed the importance for parents and children to practice social distancing while using the equipment and proper hygiene afterward to help reduce the spread of germs.



During Tuesday’s Palm Beach County Board of Commission meeting, they directed the County Administrator to draft a plan moving the county into Phase 2. The plan will be discussed at their next County Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 2nd. Currently, under the state’s Phase 2 plan, retail stores and gyms would be allowed to operate at full capacity and restaurants would be allowed to seat patrons at bars (currently, standalone bars remain closed throughout the state).



The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County will be providing childcare scholarships to families who have children in grades K-5 who will be participating in distance learning. Scholarships will be prioritized to homeless children, children residing in families who work or attend school during the hours of the school day or have a household income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. For more information click here.



In a recent survey of parents by the Palm Beach County School District asking if parents would send their children back to campus or keep them at home, 20% of students plan to stay in distance learning, 37% plan to come back to campus, and 39% are unsure. The School District is urging parents to make a final decision to help administrators plan for a return to the classroom. Students who choose to stay in distance learning, can move to in-classroom instruction later in the school year, but cannot go back and forth between distance and in person learning. The district has set up an information hotline to answer questions about the start of the school year – 561-969-5840.



On Wednesday, the School Board voted to release its new visitor policy. The policy covers all district property and will limit only current students, staff members, and pre-approved parents/guardians/guests, vendors and contractors, and invited guests with principal or designee approval. Approved visitors will have their temperature taken upon arrival, answer mandatory screening questions, and must wear a face covering. To read the full visitor policy click here.



The State Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) released its monthly revenue report for July 2020. For the first time since the pandemic began in March, revenues were slightly above the estimates with a gain of $2.5 million. Despite a sales tax revenue loss of $165.2 million, due to a drop in receipts from the Tourism sales tax, corporate Income Tax collections were up $134.7 million, due to state orders delaying payment.



Please take a moment to think of the hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana that have been impacted by the effects of hurricane Laura. Our thoughts are with the business community and residents of those affected states.



Monday will mark the start of the 2020 – 2021 academic year for public schools in Palm Beach County. For many parents this will require them to balance work while helping in their children’s education. Let us take this weekend to safely spend time with our family and friends – recharging our batteries so we have a great start to the school year!



As always, make sure to do your part to help slow the spread of the virus – by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance.



