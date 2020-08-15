From the Desk of Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 4) Robert S Weinroth

by: Robert S Weinroth

August 18th Florida Primary Election & Early Voting

The August 18th primary election is just days away. Vote-by-mail ballots can no longer be requested online but can be picked up at the Supervisors of Elections Office.

Early voting locations are currently open from 10AM – 7PM through tomorrow (Sunday, August 16th).

Please click here for the full list of locations.

If you have received your Vote-by-Mail ballot you can either:

(a) mail it back to the Supervisor of Elections using prepaid postage); or

(b) deliver it to an early voting location; or

(c) bring your blank ballot to any early voting site. They will void it and provide you with a new ballot to use at the voting location. If you are unable to provide your Vote-by-Mail ballot, you can still vote, but the process will take a few extra minutes to accomplish.

Census takers (Enumerators) Going Door-to-Door

Census takers (enumerators) began visiting homes throughout the county that have not responded to the 2020 Census.

These field workers can be identified by ID badges with their photograph, a U.S. Dept. of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. They may also have bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo. All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Each person matters! – Every adult, every child!

Every person counted impacts the allocation of federal dollars we will receive over the next decade and will determine how many Members of Congress and votes our state will be allotted in the Electoral College in 2024!

The county’s response rate is only approximately 60 percent.

If you are one of the 600,000 residents yet to respond, please take a minute to complete the census now.

Respond online at: my2020census.gov

To respond by phone, call 800.330.2020

Convalescent Plasma Needed for COVID-19 Patients

There is a critical need for convalescent plasma.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to attack the virus in their plasma that can help patients still fighting the coronavirus.

For more information and/or to donate, check with local hospitals such as Baptist Health (786.467.5400) and/or OneBlood (407.858.4939).

Contact Tracers Caller ID Alert

The Health Department has issued an advisory that contact tracer’s caller IDs are as follows:

FL DEPT OF HEALTH and/or FL HEALTH DEPT.

If this ID appears on your phone, please answer since you are being contacted due to potential exposure to the virus.

Mask Mailout to PBC Residential Addresses

In an effort to help slow community spread of COVID-19 and in conjunction with the mask mandate, the county just completed the final stage of its mask mail-out to all residential addresses countywide. If you did not receive your package, (or would like additional masks) please call my office at 561.355.2204 and a member of my staff will be pleased to mail another package out to you.

PLEASE NOTE: The Emergency Order mandating facial coverings remains in effect countywide. Click here for details on the Order.

Hours of Operation Restricted for Restaurants

In an effort to slow “community spread,” the county has issued an Emergency Order limiting hours of operation for restaurants and amusement parks. They must be closed from 11PM – 5AM.

Click here for the specifics of this Order.

Full Phase I Re-Openings in Effect for PBC

The county remains in Full Phase One openings.

As a reminder, the following businesses are not currently allowed to open: bars, nightclubs, adult entertainment establishments, strip clubs, hookah, cigar and other smoking bars and lounges, tanning salons, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, concert houses, movie theaters, auditoriums, indoor entertainment venues, tattoo parlors, and body piercing parlors.

Just recently, licensed acupuncture and massage therapists were added to the “approved list” of Full Phase I re-openings.

For more details, click here.

Hurricanes: Be Ready

We are currently in the midst of a very active hurricane season.

Emergency officials advise that residents should be prepared to survive on their own for at least 72 hours. Supplies sell out fast once a storm has been forecasted, so it is important to be prepared.

The county provides a comprehensive guide to hurricane preparedness at discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/PDF/Hurricane-Guide.pdf.

Emergency officials will be communicating with county residents using Facebook and Twitter.

My office will also be posting on my Facebook page.

Emergency App: There is a free emergency app, PBC DART, that provides vital information such as storm surge, evacuation areas, flood zones, shelter locations, grocery and building supply stores and gas stations with emergency generators.

Shelters: A hurricane evacuation shelter is a refuge of last resort, a place to go if you can’t stay at home or with a relative, friend, or co-worker or nearby hotel.

While shelters are set up in schools, the timing of openings and locations can change due to circumstances of the storm. Monitor local and social media for shelter openings and locations.

Remember, pets can only be accommodated at certain shelters and only with a reservation. Palm Beach County and the school district manage public shelters. Shelters will operate under CDC guidelines (social distancing, facial coverings, etc.) and with basic first aid only.

Each person will be assigned 20 square feet of space and must bring supplies such as bedding, blankets, inflatable mattresses, water, medicine, baby food, water, and toiletries.

For more information on shelter supplies, visit discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/Shelters.aspx

Additional County COVID-19 Resources

Below is additional information on county COVID-19 programs and resources.

For updated information on state and federal programs please click here.

Find the latest information about your specific zip code and cases on the COVID-19 Dashboard Click here to view all Executive Orders.

Testing Sites

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible for the new testing option include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites.

Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call the Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center (EIC) at 561.712.6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM – 5PM Monday through Friday.

Boca Raton at FAU

The drive-thru testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus. The address is 901 NW 35th St Boca Raton, 33431. Residents should enter the testing site from Spanish River Blvd.

Appointments are required for testing.

To make an appointment, call 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM.

Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

South County Civic Center

Drive-thru site is located at 16700 Jog Rd Delray Beach.

Appointments are required for testing.

To make an appointment, call 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM.

Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

West Palm Beach at the FITTEAM Ballpark

Drive-thru testing by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday between 8AM and Noon.

To make an appointment, call 561.642.1000.

Testing is available to residents of any age, with or without symptoms. Antibody testing is also available by appointment only.

For complete list of over 60 testing sites_Interactive Testing Map

COVID Education and Compliance Team (CECT)

The county recently announced the formation of the COVID Education Compliance Team (CECT) that educates businesses and brings them into compliance with state and local enforcement orders required by the governor.The team is comprised of representatives from state and local agencies including the inspections of local businesses and public venues, noting where masks are not being worn and/or social distancing is not being consistently practiced.For more information or to contact the COVID Education Compliance Team, please call 561-24COVID (561.242.6843), or visit [email protected]

Assistance for Rent and Utilities

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) is helping residents receive funds through the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Rent and Utilities Assistance Program.The Program provides one-time rental and/or utility assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are for applicants who reside in apartments, houses, townhouses, or mobile homes.

Assistance will be provided only for past due rents and/or utilities. The due dates must be after March 1, 2020 and before December 30, 2020.

Online application for all services including rent and utilities: pbcgov.com/OSCARSS

Phone number for rent: 561.904.7900

Phone number for utilities: 561.355.4792

Phone number for seniors EHEAP: 561.355.4746

To learn more, visit pbcgov.com/communityservices. For additional frequently asked questions, visit pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq. Courts have temporarily suspended hearings on evictions, and a moratorium has been placed on utility shutoffs. Limited Extension of Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief until September 1, 2020 by Gov. DeSantis.

Food Distribution

Food Finder Map – United Way has launched an Interactive Food Finder map to assist in locating food and hot meals across Palm Beach County.

Feeding South Florida Calendar of Food Distributions is available at feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19. These sites provide groceries in a drive-thru style. The list is updated daily.

School District Feeding Sites

Free food distribution will be available at 129 schools. 66 schools will have distribution on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11AM – 1PM. 63 schools will have distributions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3PM – 5PM. For the full list of School District and Community Feeding Sites visit:PalmBeachSchools.org/FeedingSites.

Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

The Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach has expanded. SNAP benefit sign-up is now available by appointment at four PBC Library locations. Please see the updated schedule below:

Mondays and Tuesdays, 10AM – 4PM

Hagen Ranch Road Branch

14350 Hagen Ranch Rd

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Contact: James Vil, 561-517-7533

Tuesdays, 10AM – 4PM

Main Library

3650 Summit Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Contact: Mario Mendez, PBC Food Bank

561.670.2518 x310

Wednesdays, 10AM – 4PM

Glades Road Branch

20701 95th Ave. S

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Contact: Mario Mendez, 561.345.5085

Thursdays and Fridays, 10AM – 4PM.

Lantana Road Branch

4020 Lantana Rd

Lake Worth, FL 33462

Contact: Mario Mendez, 561.345.5085

Clients must make an appointment by calling the numbers above. They can also email the food bank at [email protected] to schedule appointments or ask questions.

Libraries

The Palm Beach County Library System is offering some evening and Saturday hours. All locations are closed on Sunday.

Mon, Thu & Fri: 10AM – 6PM

Tue and Wed: 10AM – 8PM

Saturday: 10AM – 5PM

(Hours vary for locations in the Glades and Tequesta.

For details visit pbclibrary.org/).

The Bookmobile is running on a limited schedule.

Visitors are required to wear facial coverings. A limited number of computers will be available with social distancing measures in place. Computer users are limited to one-hour computer sessions per day. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Members are asked to return items through the book drop or automated returns.