FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Thomas (Tom) Strehle

Chamber Member Update

FocalPoint Business Coaching is proud to have Thomas (Tom) Strehle as a part of FocalPoint’s elite team of Certified Business Coaching professionals. Tom has a strong background in business and coaching which he brings to entrepreneurs and business leaders in Boca Raton, Florida.

“We are excited to have Tom as part of the FocalPoint team,” says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint, “With his diverse business background, Tom is a strong addition to our community of passionate and experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business. I know we are a better organization with Tom on board.”

Of working with FocalPoint Business Coaching and his clients Tom says, “I feel fortunate to be able to join the FocalPoint family and be able to have the power of Brian Tracy’s vast experience and leading edge thinking as my foundation. FocalPoints terrific tools and processes coupled with my global experience provides a powerful partnership in influencing and educating leaders and teams at all levels.”

Tom brings more than 30 years of Global Experience in both the US Military and corporate sectors. His experience ranges from Wall Street to Silicon Valley, with leading edge expertise in helping business leaders and their teams gain their full potential. Tom has in depth experience in FMCG, Spirits, Retail, and Private Banking.

He has significant experience in senior roles supporting M&A, Diversity and Inclusion, Change Management, Global Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Manufacturing, and Finance.

Tom holds a BS in Engineering from the US Military Academy (West Point); an MBA from Webster University; and an MA in Mass Communications from the University of Florida.

To learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business contact

Thomas (Tom) Strehle for more information:

Email: [email protected]

Visit: https://thomasstrehle.focalpointcoaching.com/

About FocalPoint Business Coaching:

FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy and other luminaries. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint BusinessCoaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.