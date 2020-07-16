Florida Power & Light Offers Customers Bill Pay Assistance

While the vast majority of FPL customers are able to pay their bills, they do have customers struggling as a result of COVID-19.

FPL remains committed to helping those customers experiencing a financial hardship. FPL has a long history of working with their customers and connecting them with referral services, such as 211, to find financial assistance.

As a result of COVID-19, funding to programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), has increased significantly.

LIHEAP funding has increased nearly 60 percent due to COVID-19. In FPL’s service area alone, they estimate approximately 75 percent of LIHEAP funding – or $30 million – remains available to customers.

Additionally, qualifications for programs, like LIHEAP, have been modified, meaning more customers are eligible.

Unfortunately, the majority of their customers past-due on their bill have not reached out to for help, despite FPL’s outreach.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, their Customer Service team has initiated over 2 million phone calls, emails and other communications.

Since mid-March, FPL has suspended disconnections for nonpayment while helping connect customers with financial assistance. And, where there is hardship, they’re continuing to waive late fees and offer customers additional payment extensions to help them manage past-due FPL balances.



While FPL never wants to turn the lights off for nonpayment – especially during difficult times like these – they remain mindful that unpaid electric bills are ultimately paid for by all FPL customers.

To that end, FPL has itself committed to continuing its assessment of their COVID-19 policies to ensure they’re supporting customers experiencing hardship while also balancing the needs of all of their more than 5 million customers.

FPL urges customers struggling to pay their bill to take action now and call them directly, toll-free, at 800.226.3545, to discuss their situation.