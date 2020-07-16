Published On: Thu, Jul 16th, 2020

Florida Power & Light Offers Customers Bill Pay Assistance

While the vast majority of FPL customers are able to pay their bills, they do have customers struggling as a result of COVID-19.

FPL remains committed to helping those customers experiencing a financial hardship. FPL has a long history of working with their customers and connecting them with referral services, such as 211, to find financial assistance.

As a result of COVID-19, funding to programs, such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), has increased significantly.

LIHEAP funding has increased nearly 60 percent due to COVID-19. In FPL’s service area alone, they estimate approximately 75 percent of LIHEAP funding – or $30 million – remains available to customers.

Additionally, qualifications for programs, like LIHEAP, have been modified, meaning more customers are eligible.

Unfortunately, the majority of their customers past-due on their bill have not reached out to for help, despite FPL’s outreach.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, their Customer Service team has initiated over 2 million phone calls, emails and other communications. 

Since mid-March, FPL has suspended disconnections for nonpayment while helping connect customers with financial assistance. And, where there is hardship, they’re continuing to waive late fees and offer customers additional payment extensions to help them manage past-due FPL balances.

While FPL never wants to turn the lights off for nonpayment – especially during difficult times like these – they remain mindful that unpaid electric bills are ultimately paid for by all FPL customers.

To that end, FPL has itself committed to continuing its assessment of their COVID-19 policies to ensure they’re supporting customers experiencing hardship while also balancing the needs of all of their more than 5 million customers.

FPL urges customers struggling to pay their bill to take action now and call them directly, toll-free, at 800.226.3545, to discuss their situation.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

