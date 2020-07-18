18 Gunster attorneys named to “Florida Trend’s Legal Elite 2020” list; Firm ranks among top 5 in Florida with most honorees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce that its 2020 roster of eighteen attorneys honored in Florida Trend’s Legal Elite 2020 makes Gunster one of the top five firms with the most honorees, according to the publication. Gunster’s honorees are made up of sixteen Legal Elite, including one Hall of Fame Inductee, and two Up & Comers.



Florida Trend’s Legal Elite listing is an exclusive annual honor that represents fewer than two percent of practicing Florida attorneys, making it one of the most exclusive peer review awards in the legal industry. To create its annual Legal Elite list, now in its 17th year, Florida Trend asks lawyers to name attorneys they hold in the highest regard or would recommend to others. Voters are also asked to name three up-and-coming attorneys. Only lawyers licensed and practicing in Florida are eligible for selection.



Florida Trend invited all actively practicing Florida lawyers to name the attorneys that they hold in highest regard – lawyers with whom they have personally worked and would recommend to others. Attorneys were scored based on the number of votes they received, with more weight applied to votes from outside their own firms.



Seven of Gunster’s Legal Elite honorees continue to be recognized with an even greater distinction: inclusion in the publication’s Hall of Fame, having consistently earned high rankings from their peers since 2009. This year, we are proud to announce William J. Schifino, Jr. as a Hall of Fame Inductee.



Gunster attorneys in the Legal Elite Hall of Fame include:

David G. Bates

Amy B. Boulris

William J. Schifino, Jr. (2020 Inductee)

Bruce D. Lamb

John W. Little III

Michael G. Tanner

David M. Wells



Here are the 9 Gunster attorneys and 7 Hall of Famers named to Florida Trend’s 2020 Legal Elite list:

Appellate



Kenneth B. Bell

Business Law



David G. Bates*

Commercial Litigation



Jorge D. Guttman

Timothy S. Danninger

John A. Schifino

William J. Schifino, Jr.*

Michael G. Tanner*

David M. Wells*

Clinton R. Losego

Arbitration & Mediation



William E. Adams, Jr.

Eminent Domain



Amy B. Boulris*

John W. Little III

Health



William P. Dillon

Bruce D. Lamb*

Labor & Employment



Brian M. McPhearson

Wills, Trusts & Estates



Elaine M. Bucher

* Legal Elite Hall of Fame

In addition, two Gunster attorneys were listed as 2020 Up and Comers:



Lauren V. Purdy

Asghar A. Syed



