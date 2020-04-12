Published On: Sun, Apr 12th, 2020

Young Entrepreneur Looks to Give Back to Our Local Heroes

Tyler Zankl is the owner of Living Lavish, an urban clothing brand that embraces the notion that it is not what you have in life that’s important, but it is how you live your life that really matters! 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Tyler to consider how he could make a difference for the unsung heroes within our community – working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy.

His answer was to establish the Lavish Hero Fund. As Tyler explains it, the fund was established, “to give back to those who are in the front lines fighting COVID-19. Staying at home is not enough!” 

Tyler realized that everyday thousands of heroes are risking their lives for each of us and our families, without asking for anything in return.​

  • Giving back
  • Staying clean
  • Saying thank you
  • Working hard 
  • Studying hard; and 
  • Treating others with respect and kindness! 
  • That is Living Lavish!

​It’s at times like these that we realize social status is inconsequential. We all all equal and the impact of this pandemic is universal. 

Tyler realized that even though we are all equal, a group of people among us has stepped forward to make difference our community. They are on the front lines, risking their lives for us!

In particular, Tyler is focused on making a difference for the nurses, police officers, doctors, ambulance drivers, paramedics, firefighters, and many more who are working harder than ever as we Stay Home and Stay Safe.

As a way to say thank you Tyler created the Lavish Hero Line by Living Lavish. You can support our heroes by purchasing these t-shirts that give tribute to those unsung heroes fighting for us. 100 percent of your donation (over the cost of the item) will go directly to the Lavish Hero Fund

The Lavish Hero Fund is a non-profit entity created to give back to those fighting Covid-19 for us.

Our main goal is to be able to provide some extra money for our Heroes that can be used as they please.

The Lavish Hero Fund will distribute the proceeds to hero based on their current salary and how much money there is available in the fund on a first come first served basis as funds become available.

Tyler is inviting area business owners who wish to participate to reach out to him making a commitment to donate a percentage of sales, make a monetary donation or make a purchase from the Lavish Hero collection

Go to: www.LavishHeroFund.com to learn more about this initiative.

It is the Fund’s goal to provide each applicant one month’s salary per year. Each applicant will be assessed on an individual basis using the criteria.The Fund is committed to providing necessary resources for all applicants and will not accumulate collections for its own benefit.  All proceeds shall be distributed in a prompt manner.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

