Published On: Tue, Apr 7th, 2020

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services Initiates Shop and Share

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services had a new program, Shop And Share, in development that, in the shadow of the COVID19 pandemic. they are looking to now expedite due to needs in our community. 

JFS is receiving urgent calls from seniors (and/or their out of state adult children) who are afraid to go out to grocery shop as they feel vulnerable.  

JFS has responded to this need and has made the decision to roll out their Shop and Share program immediately after Passover.

According Danielle Hartman, Executive Director, Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services has successfully recruited some of theor known volunteers who are willing to do grocery shopping for seniors and pay for items up front.  The volunteers will then deliver the groceries to the senior’s home and get reimbursed by check from the senior.

This program is available to their current clients, as well as, those that have not used JFS services before. 

How the program will work:

When ever a JFS staff person learns of a senior in need of help with food shopping, they should contact case manager, Abigail Horowitz.  Abigail will call the senior and explain the program to them.  One aspect of the enrollment process includes a review of one month’s bank statement for each client to ensure there are funds available for reimbursement to the volunteer.

Once enrolled in the program, Ms. Horowitz will notify the volunteer department who will then contact their volunteer shopper and provide the volunteer with the client’s name, phone number and address.

 The volunteer will contact the client to let them know what store they will be shopping at and when they will be able to shop and drop off the purchases.  They will go over with the client what items they need purchased.

After the volunteer finishes the shopping they will call the client to let them know they will be dropping off the items and tell the client the dollar amount for the reimbursement check. 

The client will leave the check in an envelope and affix it to their door for the volunteer to pickup.  The volunteer will leave the groceries at the client’s door.

Due to the current pandemic and to ensure everyone’s safety, volunteers will NOT be entering the home of the clients.  This will be a no-contact service. 

Volunteers will leave packages at the client’s doorstep.  Clients will leave the reimbursement check outside for the volunteer to pick up.

We are pleased to be able to offer this new program at this critical time. 

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services is located at 21300 Ruth & Baron Coleman Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33428 Their main phone number is 561.852.3333.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It