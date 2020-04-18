Palm Beach County Provides List of Mental Health Resources for Use During COVID-19 Pandemic

In the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are seeking assistance in dealing with the stress resulting from the crisis.

Palm Beach County School District

The school district has launched 561.432.6389 as a hotline number for mental and behavioral health concerns which will be supported by the district’s mental health professionals from 8AM – 4:30PM Monday-Friday.

Children’s Bereavement Center

The Bereavement Center provides free virtual grief support groups for Middle School Youth, High School Youth, Adults (Spanish), Adults (English). Registration is required.

For more information visit ChildBereavement.org/support-groups/child-family-groups/palm-beach.html or call 888.988.5438.

Palm Beach County Youth Services Department

The Youth Services Department will continue to provide direct services to the community during the Coronavirus pandemic. Telephone therapy sessions are ongoing at this time. Any families in the program who feel the need to talk to their therapists should call 561.625.2540. Please note the following changes to our current operations:

The Youth and Family Counseling

School based counseling services is suspended until Palm Beach County Schools resume classes. YFC will continue to service clients via telephone. Anyone wishing to talk to their therapist may call 561.242.5714.

Education & Training Center

The Center has suspended all in-person didactic trainings. They will be scheduled at a later date and offered remotely. Psychological evaluation services are suspended until further notice. Therapy appointments will continue by telephone. Anyone wishing to speak with their psychologist or therapist may call 561.233.4460.

The Family Violence Intervention Program

Attendance to court hearings has been suspended. FVIP will continue to service clients via telephone. Anyone wishing to speak with their FVIP Court Case Advisor or the Program Coordinator may contact them directly. For additional information and/or resources, please visit our websiteor contact our main office by telephone at 561.242.5700.

Children’s Home Society, Palm Beach County (CINS/FINS & Safe Harbor)

Non-Residential services can be done virtually and/or by phone during this time.

CINS/FINS Prevention Services Children In Need of Services/Families In Need of Services) call 561.868.4456, 24/7 FREE Non-residential Counseling for youth ages 6-17 and their families.

Clinical Services

Individual and Family Counseling (IFC) provides services are provided to children and adults struggling with emotional and behavioral challenges, through in home, at school and tele-health counseling. Contact information: 561.868.4300 and email referrals to [email protected]

Safe Harbor Shelter Program Respite

Services are available for youth, ages 10-17, who may be in crisis and need respite; struggling with parents. Counseling available for families. Domestic Violence respite and Probation respite services also available. Contact information: 561.868.4456 24/7. For additional info: www.chsfl.org/

Pace Center for Girls PBC

Pace currently has openings for tele-health therapy services provided through their Reach Program – for any girl residing in Palm Beach County, 8-18 years of age. Contact 561.472.1990

National Alliance on Mental Illness PBC

NAMI can help navigate individuals or a loved ones experiencing anxiety, depression, loneliness or other mental health challenges to mental health support. Individuals can be connected to a resource or therapist if they are insured or uninsured. Resource line: 561.588.3477. NAMIpbc.org

Chrysalis Health

Chrysalis Health will be providing mental health, substance use disorder and medical services using secure tele-health technology to individuals and families on Medicaid. Call 954.587.1008 X1 or visit ChrysalisHealth.com

The Salvation Army

Emotional and spiritual care hotline is available to all residents from the Salvation Army by dialing 844.458.4673. Their hotline is available 7 days a week from 9AM – 9PM.

The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness

The Alliance offers low-cost, outpatient therapy for individuals who are uninsured or underinsured in Palm Beach County, virtually. Contact the Alliance for more information at [email protected]

A database of eating disorder clinicians and treatment providers, is available at FindEDHelp.com, For personalized referral services, please call the Alliance: 866,662.1235

Alzheimer’s Association Support Groups

Free Alzheimer’s support group information is available via their 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900

The Palm Beach & Jupiter Vet Centers

The Vet Centers are currently open for Veterans and their families. Meetings with individuals, groups, families and other services are being provided by phone and video. If veterans, both established clients as well as new, wish to speak with a counselor or schedule an appointment, call: Jupiter Vet Center 561.422.1220 or Palm Beach Vet Center 561.442,1201. A list of smartphone apps for self-help & coping strategies compiled by the VA can be accessed at: Mobile.VA.gov/appstore/all

The 24-hour hotline for Veterans in distress is 800.273.8255.

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services

Virtual support groups related to anxiety surrounding the Coronavirus are available. For more information call 561.852.3333 or visit: RalesJFS.org/

Alpert Jewish Family Service

Currently open for business and still serving their clients and taking new clients using a HIPPA compliant version of Zoom. Call 561.684.1991 or visit AlpertJFS.org. Drop-In Support for Domestic Abuse During COVID-19 beginning April 23rd and meeting every Thursday at 9AM during the pandemic. AlpertJFS.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=frm_forms_preview&form=ors9z3322

PBC Victim Services & Certified Rape Center

To avoid possible COVID-19 exposure victims should avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital unless injuries need immediate medical attention. Sexual assault services provided by PBCVS are free and in a confidential and private setting. 24/7 PBCVS Helpline: 561.833.7273.

PBC Victim Services Facebook Page and PBC Victim Services Virtual Book Club

Catholic Charities Counseling

Call CCC at 844.848.6777 if suffering from stress/anxiety/fear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CCC now offering tele-health counseling sessions. Call 844.848.6777 to schedule appointment or email: [email protected]

For more information: CCDPB.org/covid-19-pandemic-response/covid-19-pandemic-response.html.

Florida Blue

Blue Blue is offering a 24-Hour toll-free helpline with free bilingual emotional support at 833.848.1762 in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health. Callers will be connected with specially trained behavioral health counselors.

Mental Health America Palm Beach County

MHA offices are closed due to Coronavirus. MHA Helpline phone support and navigation is available at 561.501.4357, Support calls to MHA Phoenix Club and Peer Place members, Group and individual support available via Zoom video meetings, Access to online support is available through the MyStrength app, Messaging and posts for Phoenix Club and Peer Place members via private Facebook group, Free tele-health counseling id available with clinical psychologist for uninsured individuals.

Drug Abuse Treatment Association (DATA)

The free “Want to Chat” program is available for youth or adults experiencing anxiety, depression or stress and would benefit from learning some coping skills during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, call 561. 844.3556, Monday – Friday, 8AM to 5PM.

Spiritual Care Hotline

A service by Florida Baptist Convention relief agency offers prayer and comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaplains are not mental health professionals but have received training from mental health professionals at the Heart Peace Counseling Center in Deland. Hotline is available daily, 8AM – 8PM at 888.829.5004.

Florida Department of Children and Families COVID-19 and Suicide Prevention Resources