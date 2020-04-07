Palm Beach County Coronavirus Update

LATEST OPERATIONAL UPDATES FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

Health Care District of PBC’s 6th Day of Drive-thru Testing:

During the sixth day of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, 580 patients were tested at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. The average age of the patients tested was 50. Twenty children were tested and the youngest patient was a one-year-old. Test results are beginning to be received and patients whose results are in will be notified.

The Health Care District’s COVID-19 Screening Center representatives scheduled approximately 600 appointments for COVID-19 drive-thru testing for Tuesday and Wednesday within the first two hours of opening the phone lines. Representatives screen callers for symptoms prior to registering and scheduling the patient. The call center will open tomorrow to schedule the remaining appointments of approximately 450 for Thursday. Appointments beyond Thursday will depend upon the receipt of additional testing kits which are not certain at this time.

A Palm Beach County COVID-19 drive thru testing site in collaboration with the Board of County Commissioners, Cleveland Clinic Florida, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will open Tuesday April 7th at 8AM.

The testing site is located at the South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach. Appointments are required.

Telephone registration began this morning. The caller line received over 2,000 calls before they opened and processed over eleven hundred calls by this afternoon. Most calls were answered within two minutes. Tuesdays appointments have filled up and Wednesday is nearing capacity. Appointments can be made at 561-804-0250.

Governor DeSantis has issued EO 20-95 Documentary Stamps for SBA Loans

To encourages small businesses in Florida to apply for loans, the Governor has waived documentary stamp taxes.

Governor DeSantis has also issues EO 20-94: Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief. Under this Order, the Governor suspended mortgage foreclosures and evictions solely as it relates to non-payment for rent by residential tenants due to COVID -19 emergency under Florida law for 45 days from the date of the Order.

Palm Beach County remains under a State of Emergency

· Click here to view all Local and Governor Executive Orders.

*New* U.S. Department of Labor Unemployment Assistance

The U.S. Department Of Labor has published Guidance on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Individuals who do not qualify for regular unemployment compensation and are unable to continue working as a result of COVID-19, such as self-employed workers, independent contractors, and gig workers, are eligible for PUA benefits.

The School District of Palm Beach County continues its commitment to feeding students while schools are closed. Two important changes for the upcoming weeks:

For the week of April 6th feeding sites are open Monday through Thursday. Those who come on Thursday to pick up meals will be receiving meals for both Thursday and Friday.

Starting Monday, April 13th and until further notice, the 35 feeding sites will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided each days. Meals distributed will be lunch and dinner only. Click here for School District locations distributing ‘Grab and Go’ bags filled with breakfast, lunch, supper, and a snack, from 11AM – 1PM.

PALM TRAN – Impact on Fixed Route and Paratransit Operations

Effective April 13, 2020 Palm Tran’s western community bus service, Go Glades, will be implementing a change to its daily service. The change will consist of altering their service to a deviated route service to a general public dial a ride.