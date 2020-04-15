Nat King Cole Generation Hope is currently accepting donations for our music education programs which include Summer Strings at Lynn University, Summer Jazz at Florida Atlantic University, Mentors in Schools, Instrument refurbishment and placement and The Nat and Maria Cole Memorial Scholarship. We are currently working virtually with schools, teachers, and students in need. Funds and gently used musical instruments are needed.

Contact us at 561-213-8209 or [email protected] to support or if you have questions. Please visit natkingcolegenhope.org to learn more.

Nat King Cole Generation Hope, Inc.’s mission is to provide music education to children with the greatest need and fewest resources by funding programs that provide for instruction, mentoring and resources.

Nat King Cole Generation Hope envisions a day when all children are given the opportunity to achieve and experience excellence in music. Founded in 2008 to honor and preserve the Cole Family Legacy, the goal is to foster harmony between people through music, the universal language of all mankind.

