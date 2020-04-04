Florida Dept of Health Launches New COVID-19 Community Action Survey

~Residents Called on to Do Their Part to Help Florida Fight COVID-19~

The Florida Department of Health announced the launch of a new community action survey, StrongerThanC-19, designed to aid Florida as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. This cutting-edge tool gives residents the power to unite in the fight to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis said, “In addition to helping our state better identify and predict coronavirus trends in Florida, the StrongerThanC-19 community action survey will also guide users through the next ‘STEPS’ of preparedness and prevention measures.

This will serve as another crucial instrument in helping to reinforce Florida’s ongoing efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 across the state.”

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said, “We are asking residents to take two minutes out of their day to take the StrongerThanC-19 community action survey and answer the brief series of questions provided. The responses will be used to help the Department improve the distribution of resources to support healthcare and other initiatives across the state.”

Florida residents are encouraged to do their part in helping Florida flatten the curve by anonymously answering questions that range from age and residency, to recent travel, to potential COVID-19 contact.

The StrongerThanC-19 community action survey is designed to gather information to help the Department track and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida; it is not a symptom checker designed to dispense medical advice.

The StrongerThanC-19 community action survey is free to use and can be accessed by visiting: StrongerThanC19.com.

More Information on COVID-19

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 866.779.6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to [email protected].

