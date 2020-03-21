Update on COVID-19 from Your PBC Commissioner

By: Robert S Weinroth

Containment is key!

Stay home if possible.

Stay away from large groups of people and limit group sizes to 10 people or less.

Practice Social Distancing to avoid transmitting the disease to others.

Starting today, all Palm Beach County beaches and additional businesses (detailed below) have been ordered to close through the end of the month, pursuant to Executive Order 20-70, issued by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The businesses the Governor ordered closed are:

movie theatres

concert houses

auditoriums

playhouses

bowling alleys

arcades

gyms and

fitness studios.

In addition, all restaurants, bars, pubs, cabarets, breweries and other alcohol and/or food service businesses with seating for more than 10 people in Palm Beach County must close, except for take-out and delivery services.

In addition to the closings enumerated in Executive Order 20-70 a subsequent Executive Order (20-72) was issued by the Governor whereby he ordered all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the State of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety, or wellbeing at risk or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life threatening medical condition.

In other words, all health care professionals licensed in the State of Florida (including dentists) shall immediately cease performing these elective services.

Most county departments are still operating (e.g., Palm Tran, Engineering, Planning, Zoning and Building Departments, Palm Beach International Airport, Parks and Recreation, and the Solid Waste Authority) to name a few.

If you’re sick, stay at home and avoid crowds and call your doctor or healthcare provider.

The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you have returned from any international travel or a cruise within the last 14 days and you are sick, call your health care provider or county health department.

Palm Beach County Health Department

COVID-19 call center (24/7): 866.799.6121 or

email: [email protected]

Information is changing rapidly and I am working with local officials in keeping the public informed with current information.

County Closures

All county libraries are closed (the virtual library is open)

Parks are open but with restrictions and all beaches are closed.

Click here for more information on closures.

Job Loss Benefits

Loss of job/reemployment financial assistance: www.floridajobs.org/Reemployment-Assistance-Service-Center/reemployment-assistance/claimants

Claims must be filed online, but if you need assistance or additional information you may contact Florida RA for:

General info: 800.204.2418 or www.floridajobs.org

How to file a claim: 800.681.8102 or www.floridajobs.org

To Create a PIN: 800.297.0586

Expect long delays in handling phone calls due to the surge in the number of applicants.

Important links and hotlines to other agencies

Call 211 for mental health and community services such as food assistance, medical clinics, foreclosure prevention, parenting info on developmental concerns, special needs and senior services.

Free meals for kids during school closures: Call 211 or text FLKIDSMEALS to 211-211 for food distribution locations.

Federal Disaster Loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters at US Small Business Admin.

Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program at FloridaDisasterLoan.org.

For eligibility requirements and necessary documentation, please visit the Florida Business Disaster website at Floridasaster.biz

Volunteer Opportunities

Boca Helps: BocaHelps.com

Cros Ministries: www.CrosMinistries.org

Feeding South Florida:

volunteer.feedingsouthflorida.org/?fbclid=IwAR2NsY2cRLWpZEMfQh06hDPTv-TqC86IT_CPBwvagmFkAQspA23JoDuqYPg