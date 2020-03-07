Published On: Sat, Mar 7th, 2020

Palm Beach County Stands Ready to Respond to COVID19

The County is collaborating with its partners at the state and federal level to ensure our citizens are kept informed on the preparations being undertaken to address the Coronavirus.

Palm Beach County is prepared along with our partners in the event of a coronavirus (COVID19) diagnosis in Palm Beach County. State and federal leaders have assured county officials, when the need arises, requests for resources will addressed expeditiously.

County Administration, through the Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management and Risk Management, has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, educating our employees and communicating with our community partners, municipalities, hospitals, nonprofits, school officials, and other partners within the emergency management community.

County officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County. The Health Department is coordinating with local partners to investigate, confirm, contain and report any suspected cases. Health Department Director Dr. Alina Alonso reports all locally investigated cases thus far have been negative for coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health has established a hotline call center for questions about COVID19 answered 24/7 at 866.779.6121. They advise anyone who suspects they might have COVID19 should call the local EPIDEMIOLOGY HOTLINE at 561.671.4184.

Information on COVID19 from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Department of Health & Human Services, and Florida Department of Health, as well as local partners is shared on the County’s social media channels.

Additionally, a link for coronavirus information has been added to the Palm Beach County homepage.

The County’s actions, so far, include:

• Emergency Management (EM) is sharing pertinent information with EM stakeholders.
o Last month, EM coordinated a briefing with an epidemiologist and partners.
o EM sends updates to municipalities and EMS agencies as requested by FDOH.
o EM’s Daily Operations Reports include updated information on COVID-19.
o Conducted today’s inter-agency briefing.
• PBIA has posted informational signs and installed hand sanitizer stations in passenger areas.
• Fire Rescue is using modified response protocols for certain types of calls.
• In early February, precautionary information regarding the coronavirus was published in the county’s employee newsletter. Earlier this week, Risk Management informed county employees about flu prevention tips, Cigna telemedicine options and general tips to prevent germ spreading. Risk Management has distributed handwashing posters to all county buildings for posting in public and employee areas.
• The Tourist Development Council sent an email on March 2 to all tourist partners and stakeholders on current actions and links to latest information. On March 9, Discover The Palm Beaches tourism partners will receive an update from Dr. Alonso.
• At the March 10 BCC meeting, commissioners will be given a coronavirus update by Dr. Alonso, PBC Fire Rescue Chief Reginald Duren, and Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker has committed to providing the public with updates as conditions change.

To view FDOH’s latest local coronavirus information, visit www.pbchd.org.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

