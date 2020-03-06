JEC’s Camp Nageela Boca Announces New Name At 15th Annual Gala Dinner: The Billi Marcus Camp Nageela Boca

JEC of South Florida’s Camp Nageela Boca is now The Billi Marcus Camp Nageela Boca, in recognition of Marcus’ generous support of the Jewish camp for children ages 5-13.

The announcement took place at the JEC’s 15th Annual Gala Dinner on Feb. 24th at B’nai Torah Congregation. Marcus, a passionate philanthropist dedicated to a variety of causes, is the wife of Bernie Marcus, co-founder of The Home Depot.

Alongside her son Michael, she was presented with a giant display filled with notes and photos from families who have benefited from her generosity through camp scholarships.

As a young mother, she benefited from a summer camp that went above and beyond to help her. Now in a position to give back, Marcus has committed to returning the favor. “I made a promise that someday I would do the same thing for other working mothers … it’s what I do.”

Nageela is a 7-week summer camp with competitively low rates and a no child turned away policy. Woven throughout the summer fun are opportunities to learn Jewish values and traditions through hands-on activities.

The Jewish Education Center of South Florida (JEC) was founded in 2005 by Rabbi Shimon Feder to combat Jewish assimilation and apathy in the local community; inspiring thousands of Jews of all ages since its inception. This year’s gala dinner commemorates a decade and a half of Jewish outreach. Honorees included Jewish Unity Award recipients Karen Goliger and Ed Shogan, and L’Dor V’Dor Award recipient Mike Leven.

The JEC offers 7 divisions including Hebrew School, The Billi Marcus Camp Nageela Boca, Ohr High School Program, College Campus Outreach Program, Adult Education, Women’s Programming, and Shabbat and High Holiday Programming. The center also runs yearly trips to Israel.

JEC is located at 500 NE Spanish River Blvd Suite 15/16 in Boca Raton.

The Billi Marcus Camp Nageela Boca is located at Loggers Run Middle School in Boca Raton and runs from June 15-July 31.

To register for camp, call (561) 544-2854 ext 103 or visit nageelaboca.org

