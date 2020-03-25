Boca West Children’s Foundation to Distribute $800,000 to Aid Community Charities Serving At-Risk Children

In the face of the Coronavirus crisis, the Foundation is working to ensure essential services are continued.

By now, you are likely overwhelmed by the news on the Coronavirus pandemic. The Boca West Country Club, and its many caring community members, have stepped up to cushion the blow on our most vulnerable residents.

As the Coronavirus cripples the economy and jeopardizes aid to at-risk children within our community, the Boca West Children’s Foundation is distributing $800,000 to its partner charities that provide essential services for local children.

Last week, the Foundation accelerated its granting process and issued $315,500 to 11 of its 25 local non-profits that care for thousands of our most vulnerable children each day.

Funds distributed last week include:

$182,500 was granted to Place of Hope, JAFCO, SOS Children’s Villages, and HomeSafe, which have a combined direct care responsibility for more than 1,000 at risk children within the local dependency system.

$16,000 was granted to the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County to help provide computers for the underserved kids who have none and will need to be home schooled thorough the end of this academic year.

$10,000 was granted to the Faulk Center for Counseling. They provide low-cost of no-cost mental health services to those in need. In these times of added stress, our community needs their help in maintaining mental health.

“In this trying time, Boca West Children’s Foundation now, more than ever, is embracing our granted charities and the at risk children they serve,” said Arthur Adler, Founder and Chair of the Foundation. “One of the difficulties the current crisis creates for these charities, is they are being forced to cancel fundraising events planned to raise everyday-needed funds to care for kids.”

Boca West Children’s Foundation will announce additional fund distributions soon. A significant portion of the funds were raised during the Foundations’s 10thAnniversary Gala, which was held on March 1st at Boca West Country Club.

Nearly 900 guests gathered to honor Arthur Adler, for his decade of service to the Foundation and to the children in Palm Beach County. The Gala, which featured entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno, was one of the last fundraising events to be held before the current emergency caused many organizations to cancel or postpone their events.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

It all began due to the strong desire by the thousands of members of Boca West Country Club to give back to the community they love.

That is why, in 2010, The Boca West Children’s Foundation was founded as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization with its own independent board.

The mission of the Foundation is to identify and fund projects in Palm Beach County aiding at-risk children and their families who are in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $10 million dollars to fund programs for over two dozen charitable organizations within our community. All of these funds have gone toward specific projects and not into general funds.

The Boca West Children’s Foundation has fed, clothed and provided dental services for thousands of area children in need, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp, and much more.

Each year, Boca West Children’s Foundation serves more than 5,000 children, and its volunteers give over 45,000 hours of their time.

The Foundation’s Children’s Bill of Rights:

Every child should have a safe place to sleep at night. No child should go to bed hungry. Every child should have equal access to educational opportunities. Every child should have basic dental and medical care. No child should live in an abusive environment. Every child should have some new clothing to be proud of.

For more information, visit www.BocaWestFoundation.org, call 561.488.6980 or email the Foundation’s Executive Director, Pamela Weinroth at [email protected]