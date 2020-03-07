Palm Beach County Stands Ready to Respond to COVID19

The County is collaborating with its partners at the state and federal level to ensure our citizens are kept informed on the preparations being undertaken to address the Coronavirus.

Palm Beach County is prepared along with our partners in the event of a coronavirus (COVID19) diagnosis in Palm Beach County. State and federal leaders have assured county officials, when the need arises, requests for resources will addressed expeditiously..

County Administration, through the Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management and Risk Management, has been monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, educating our employees and communicating with our community partners, municipalities, hospitals, nonprofits, school officials, and other partners within the emergency management community.

County officials are working closely with the Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County. The Health Department is coordinating with our local partners to investigate, confirm, contain and report any suspected cases. Health Department Director Dr. Alina Alonso tells us all locally investigated cases thus far have been negative for coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health has established a hotline call center for questions about COVID19 answered 24/7 at 866.779.6121. They advise anyone who suspects they might have COVID19 should call the local EPIDEMIOLOGY HOTLINE at 561.671.4184.

Information on COVID19 from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Department of Health & Human Services, and Florida Department of Health, as well as local partners is shared on the County’s social media channels.

Additionally, a link for coronavirus information has been added to the Palm Beach County homepage.

The County’s actions, so far, include:

• Emergency Management (EM) is sharing pertinent information with EM stakeholders.

o Last month, EM coordinated a briefing with an epidemiologist and partners.

o EM sends updates to municipalities and EMS agencies as requested by FDOH.

o EM’s Daily Ops Reports include updated information on COVID-19.

o Conducted today’s inter-agency briefing.

• PBIA has posted informational signs and installed hand sanitizer stations in passenger areas.

• Fire Rescue is using modified response protocols for certain types of calls.

• In early February, precautionary information regarding the coronavirus was published in the county’s employee newsletter. Earlier this week, Risk Management informed county employees about flu prevention tips, Cigna telemedicine options and general tips to prevent germ spreading. Risk Management has distributed handwashing posters to all county buildings for posting in public and employee areas.

• The Tourist Development Council sent an email on March 2 to all tourist partners and stakeholders on current actions and links to latest information. On March 9, Discover The Palm Beaches tourism partners will receive an update from Dr. Alonso.

• At the March 10 BCC meeting, commissioners will be given a coronavirus update by Dr. Alonso, PBC Fire Rescue Chief Reginald Duren, and Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker has committed to providing the public with updates as conditions change.

To view FDOH’s latest local coronavirus information, visit www.pbchd.org.