Treasure Hunt in Boca Raton: Bond Street Auction This Sunday!

Calling all antique enthusiasts, art collectors, and bargain hunters! Bond Street Auction (https://bondstreetauctions.com/) is hosting its next exciting event in Boca Raton this Sunday, March 17th.

The venue is conveniently located at Hyatt Place Boca Raton/Downtown (100 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432). Don’t miss your chance to find unique treasures!

Here’s what you can expect:

Preview: Get a first-hand look at the auction items at 12:30 PM . This is your chance to examine the pieces up close and decide what you might want to bid on.

Auction: The bidding starts at 1:00 PM. Be prepared to join the excitement and potentially win some incredible finds!

Based on Bond Street Auction’s website, you can expect a wide variety of goods, including:

Antiques

Furniture

Paintings

Fine art

Jewelry

Renowned for its monthly sales and commitment to authenticity, Bond Street Auction meticulously vets all items. Their team of specialists ensures every piece is carefully inspected and appraised, giving buyers confidence in their purchases.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just looking for something special to add to your home, Bond Street Auction’s event is sure to have something for everyone. So mark your calendars and head down to Boca Raton this Sunday!