Surprise! They’re Boca Chamber Honorees

By Marci Shatzman

Boca Bowl exec Doug Mosley and entrepreneur Joyce Hunter had the same reaction when the Chamber CEO called with the news: ‘You’re the 2024 Business Leader and Small Business of the Year.’

Troy McLellan has also announced that FPL will be Business of the Year at the 2024 awards luncheon May 17 at Boca West Country Club.

Doug Mosley Joyce Hunter

“I was completely surprised when Troy called me to tell me the news,” Mosley, executive director of ESPN Event’s annual college bowl said in an interview.

“I’ve been incredibly blessed to have so many great friends who have provided support and guidance along the way and I am so thankful for every one of them,” Mosley added. “I’m privileged to work in this community with its expanding economy and ‘can do’ business climate.

“I’ve raised my family here and sent my kids to our phenomenal public schools. And I also love the wide variety of things we have to do here, both locally based and all the best touring entertainment that comes to our doorstep via our outstanding venues. We truly live in paradise and I’m thankful for it every day.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you!” said Hunter, co-owner and operator of The Florida Printing Group Inc. with Phillip Lomenzo. “In over 45 years of being in business we are honored, and proud to receive this award.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as Small Business Leaders in a BIG way,” added Hunter, who chairs the Chamber Ambassador Committee. “The opportunities at the Chamber have created the leadership in us by exposure and continued support of being an active member. The Boca Chamber knows how to create leaders!”

“Leaders in their industries, these recipients have created jobs, contributed to our overall economic prosperity, and have set the bar high for those to follow,” McLellan said in his announcement. “These recipients join an elite group of past honorees. Like their predecessors, they have made outstanding contributions to the business world and significant changes to the communities they serve.”

For tickets to the luncheon, go to https://web.bocaratonchamber.com/events/BusinessAwards%20Luncheon-9711/details or contact Chasity Navarro at cnavarro@bocachamber.com for details.