City Of Boca Raton Hosts Ceremony And Concert  In Recognition Of Memorial Day

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – In honor of Memorial Day and in remembrance of all military personnel who died in service to the United States, the City of Boca Raton will host two events free and open to the public on Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

At 9 a.m., a commemorative ceremony will take place at the Boca Raton Cemetery and Mausoleum, 451 SW 4th Avenue, to honor the sacrifice made for our freedom, featuring community speakers and City officials. Limited seating is provided.

At 7 p.m., a spirited concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, will welcome the high-energy band, The American Sirens, presenting an evening of patriotic and American favorites from a vintage concert experience inspired by Postmodern Jukebox, The Andrews Sisters, and more.

Blankets and chairs are welcome at this free event, and chairs will also be available to rent for $5.00 (free for active military, Veterans, and Gold Star families). Refreshments will also be available for purchase. No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. The event is rain or shine. Doors open at 6 p.m.

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, all City offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, 2024.

For additional information, visit www.myboca.us/communityevents, or Boca Raton Recreation on Facebook.