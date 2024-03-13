Eric Bolling & Allegiance Gold Host Free April 5 “Wealth Preservation Summit” in West Palm Beach

Three cast gold bars, the typical form of bullion gold bullion. Isolated on a white background. Selective focus.

Summit will provide actionable strategies to protect savings and grow wealth, plus discuss

key geopolitical and economic factors keeping gold prices high in 2024 and beyond

The April 5 Wealth Preservation Summit taking place at the Hilton West Palm Beach is a must-

attend event for anyone interested in learning how to diversify their portfolios with physical

precious metals, so they can protect their savings and retirement, as well as grow their wealth. It is

hosted by Boca Raton resident Eric Bolling of Newsmax’s “The Balance” and by physical precious

metals dealer Allegiance Gold which has offices in Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles.



“At our signature Wealth Preservation Summit, attendees will gain actionable insights on including

physical gold and silver in a diversified portfolio, and they will learn about self-directed IRAs and

how they differ from traditional IRAs,” says Alex Ebkarian, COO and Co-Founder of Allegiance

Gold, which ranks 749th in Inc. 5000’s 2023 list of the fastest-growing, privately-held, for-profit

domestic companies and 46th in its list of fastest-growing financial services firms in the United

States.



“We will also give attendees an exclusive preview of our new premium gold and silver coins, which

will soon be available for purchase via our new E-shop,” says Ebkarian. “Besides being eligible for

self-directed IRAs and 401(K) rollover accounts, our coins serve as legacy gifts to pass onto heirs

and future generations.”

This special event features a discussion between Bolling and Ebkarian, who will address timely

geopolitical and economic factors that will keep the price of gold high for the near and long term,

and why the present moment is an important time for investing in precious metals. They will also

discuss the de-dollarization movement led by the BRICS Plus nations, which aims to minimize

dependence on the U.S. dollar and establish a new global currency, as well as issues contributing to

a weakening of the dollar.

“Also, it’s so important to note how much our upcoming presidential elections will impact the stock

market, U.S. dollar, and gold,” adds Ebkarian, whose precious metals expertise has been featured in

The Wall Street Journal , Investors Business Daily , CNN , CBS Moneywatch , and more.

The event takes place at the Hilton West Palm Beach on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Hilton is located at 600 Okeechobee Blvd. To RSVP, visit WealthProtectionSummit.com or call (844) 790-9191.

