Dusty May leaves FAU, accepts head coaching position at University of Michigan

By: Charles Maxwell

Former FAU head coach Dusty May / Photo by Keira Arimenta

Boca Raton, FL – Dusty May was bound for a Power Five school.

Two straight appearances in the NCAA tournament, the first Final Four appearance in program history, the first AP top 25 appearance in program history, and an astounding 126-69 record throughout his six-season tenure in Boca Raton.

It was announced Sunday that May would bid farewell to Boca Raton and accept the head coaching position at the University of Michigan.

The announcement of May’s new position comes just days after the Owl’s first-round exit in the NCAA tournament, a crushing overtime loss to Northwestern University.

May’s 10-year extension, which he signed with FAU after the 2023 Final Four run, was bought out by Michigan for $1 million.

“This has been a thrilling journey at Florida Atlantic University and it is incredibly bittersweet to share my decision to accept the head coaching position at the University of Michigan,” said May in a statement released by FAU’s athletic department. “My family and I have loved every minute of our time at Florida Atlantic and wish everyone here nothing but the very best.”

May compiled a seductive resume in Boca Raton, finishing with a winning record in each of his six seasons, boasting feats adjacent to some of the nation’s most prestigious programs. He led FAU to a 60-13 record throughout the past two seasons, the third most wins by any program in that period, trailing only UCONN (63) and Houston (64).

In turn, May signed a five-year contract worth almost $19 million and will take over in Ann Arbor for the 2024-25 season.

“For almost two decades Dusty May’s proven track record as a winner, including Florida Atlantic’s magical run to a 2023 Final Four, speaks volumes about him and his coaching,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. “He embodies the values of high integrity and outstanding character, coupled with an unparalleled understanding of the game of basketball.”

Former Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard was dismissed on March 15th after five years at the helm. He posted an 82-67 record in five seasons and finished the 2024 season with just eight wins.

May will return to the Big Ten conference, where his coaching career started as a student manager under Bobby Knight at Indiana University.

“This is a dream come true for me, my wife Anna, and my boys Jack, Charlie and Eli,” said May in a statement released by Michigan Athletics, “I am deeply committed to reigniting the proud tradition of Michigan Basketball. I can’t wait to get started.”