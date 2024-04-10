FAU’s Brenen Lorient joins teammates in transfer portal

By: Charles Maxwell



FAU sophomore Brenen Lorient announced Wednesday that he will be entering the transfer portal.



Lorient revealed the decision in a message posted on social media platform X. “These last two years I’ve grown so much physically and mentally,” said Lorient. “To my teammates and brothers for life I promise I will never forget the things we did together, and I’ll love y’all boys for life.”



Expressing gratitude to the FAU fans and his support system, Lorient left his future with FAU open-ended, stating that he would enter the portal and ‘consider’ returning to FAU.



Lorient, the South Florida native, played high school basketball at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Coming out of high school, he chose to stay close to home, committing to FAU over schools like Murray State and Florida Gulf Coast.



Lorient is now the seventh player from the Owls’ 2023-24 roster to enter the transfer portal, increasing questions and concerns about the 2024-25 season and the Owls’ roster.



The departure of Dusty May has sent shockwaves through the team, leading to a potential exodus of players like Johnell Davis and Vlad Goldin, who are rumored to be considering a move to Michigan.