Dusty May Hired as Head Coach at University of Michigan

3/24/2024 | FAU Men’s Basketball

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Dusty May , who has served as the head men’s basketball coach at Florida Atlantic University since the 2018-19 season, has been hired by the University of Michigan to fill its men’s basketball head-coaching vacancy.

The announcement was made Sunday by Michigan. He will be officially introduced during a press conference this week in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

May guided the Owls to consecutive NCAA Tournament berths in each of the last two seasons, including a Final Four appearance during the Owls’ historic 2023-23 campaign. Florida Atlantic was 126-69 in May’s tenure, including a 60-13 record over the past two years – the third most wins nationally in that span.

Hired by Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White on March 22, 2018 – White’s first hire at FAU – May has posted a winning record in each of his six seasons in Boca Raton and reached the postseason four times.

The program’s historic 2022-23 campaign saw the Owls win a school-record 35 games, claim both a regular-season and tournament championship in Conference USA and reach the Final Four in Houston. May earned a number of coaching accolades, highlighted by being named the CBS Sports National Coach of the Year.

Agreeing to a 10-year contract from White following the season, May welcomed back nearly the entire roster in 2023-24 as Florida Atlantic moved from C-USA to the American Athletic Conference. The team spent much of the season in the AP Top 25 poll and finished 25-9 overall, 14-4 in the AAC and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

May spent three years as an assistant coach at the University of Florida before accepting the FAU position, following then-UF head coach Mike White – Brian’s brother – from Louisiana Tech to Gainesville. He was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech for six seasons prior.

A native of Peoria, Illinois, May was a student manager for the Indiana University men’s basketball team and after graduating, began his professional career as an administrative assistant/video coordinator at USC from 2000-02. He returned to Indiana in an administrative role for three seasons before taking his first step as an assistant coach with Eastern Michigan (2005-06). He has also served as an assistant at Murray State (2006-07) and UAB (2007-09).

May and his wife, Anna, have three sons, Jack (guard on the Florida men’s basketball team), Charlie (guard on the UCF men’s basketball team) and Eli.

Statement from President Stacy Volnick:

“Dusty’s successes on the court and his wonderful personality off the court exemplified Florida Atlantic’s values. Furthermore, what his and the team’s performances have done to elevate, not only the basketball program, but the entire university’s profile, cannot be understated. While I am sad to see Dusty leave, I sincerely wish him well.”



Statement from Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White:

“The University of Michigan has hired a phenomenal basketball coach and an even better person.



“In addition to his historic level of competitive success, Dusty built a world-class culture within our men’s basketball program; operating with a high level of integrity and representing our university and athletics department with dignity and class.



“I am genuinely happy for Dusty, his wife Anna and their children Jack, Charlie and Eli, who have been so important to the Boca Raton community over their six years here in Paradise and will forever be FAU family.



“It is with tremendous gratitude on behalf of our entire university community that we wish Dusty nothing but the best with the Wolverines.



“While I know many will be saddened and disappointed by this news, I encourage you to reflect on all of the things we have accomplished and the joy that the May era has brought to all of us.



“Because of this success, our program is in an incredible position of strength, and we are poised to continue that momentum. We will move swiftly with a search for our next head coach and I look forward to speaking with you again when that process is complete.”



Statement from Dusty May :

“This has been a thrilling journey at Florida Atlantic University and it is incredibly bittersweet to share my decision to accept the head coaching position at the University of Michigan. I love everything about this great institution in Boca Raton.



“I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish here, together, with our fans and alumni, but most importantly our players and staff. These guys gave us everything they had and they will forever be family to me. Each one of them made me a better coach. A lifetime of FAU fans will remember these guys and the memories they created.



“Florida Atlantic is in great hands. I am grateful that Brian White hired me six years ago as a first-time head coach. He trusted me at every turn, and I’m so thankful for his guidance, friendship and tireless efforts in support of the Owls. I am also thankful for the leadership of President Stacy Volnick, and I know she and Brian will continue to keep Florida Atlantic headed in the right direction.



“I am also so appreciative of the support from our passionate fans and donors and will miss it greatly. My wife Anna, my family and I have loved every minute of our time at Florida Atlantic and wish everyone here nothing but the very best. Thank you and Go Owls!”

https://fausports.com/news/2024/3/24/mens-basketball-dusty-may-hired-as-head-coach-at-university-of-michigan.aspx?utm_medium=sidearm-email&utm_source=fausports.com&utm_campaign=MBB+%7c+Dusty+May+Hired+as+Head+Coach+at+University+of+Michigan&utm_content=a22049a5-4bf0-49ab-b473-baa703464a80