Dr. James Fishkin Named South Florida Medical Director For Sollis Health

Dr. Fishkin Oversees Medical Care for Patients at Palm Beach and Boca Raton locations

(Palm Beach, Fla.) – Sollis Health, the first and only concierge urgent and emergency care provider, has named Dr. James Fishkin the South Florida Medical Director as it continues its expansion in targeted communities in South Florida. Dr. Fishkin will oversee patients at the state-of-the-art Palm Beach flagship at 324 Royal Palm Way as well as the new Boca Raton location at 1905 Clint Moore Road.

“What sets Sollis Health apart from other concierge medical practices is that we are an urgent care facility that has the capacity to treat almost everything an emergency room could,” said Dr. Fishkin. “We can deliver this care model in a humane and comfortable environment exceeding the expectations of the usual health care system.”