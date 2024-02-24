Delray Beach Resident Rick Rothman was Selected by USA Track & Field (USATF) as Head Coach of Men’s Team for the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships

Rothman was selected to serve as Head Men’s Coach on USATF’s World Cross Country staff, taking place in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30, 2024. In this role, he will play a key leading the Open Men’s team to their best performance.

Learn more about the World Athletics Cross Country Championships here: https://worldathletics.org/news/press-releases/2024-cross-country-championships-serbia

Rick Rothman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Team USATF Staff. As Head Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at Spanish River High School from 1983-2013 he led the girls Cross Country team to seven state championships, and one runner-up title, the boys Cross Country team to a runner-up title, as well as both Cross Country and Track and Field teams to multiple championships.

In 2012-13 he was named National Coach of the year, for Girls Cross Country, by the NHSACA; three times as Florida State Coach-of the Year, for Girls Cross Country; as well as numerous Coach of the Year awards from various newspapers, and organizations. He has been inducted into the Palm Beach Sport Hall-of-Fame, The FACA Hall-of-Fame, The FHSAA Hall-of-Fame, and The Florida Track and Field Hall-of-Fame.

From 2013-2022, He was a volunteer assistant Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at Florida Atlantic University. He has served as head Men’s coach for USATF teams-2000 Ekiden Team-Japan, 2015 NACAC Cross Country Championships-Tobago, and 2023 Men’s Under 20 team to the World Cross Country Championships-Bathurst, Australia. He has also served as Head Girls and Boys Junior Track and Field coach for the 2009 and 2013 World Maccabiah Games In Israel, as well as the Open Men’s and Women’s Coach for the 2017 World Maccabiah Games in Israel.

Rick Rothman quote: “I am honored to be chosen to represent Team USATF at the World Cross Country Championships. I’m eager to contribute to the success of an incredible team on the world stage on their Journey to Gold. This has always been my dream to coach Team USATF at the World Cross Country Championships, and this will be my second opportunity to represent the USA.”