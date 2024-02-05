Can You Vote In Boca’s Upcoming Election? You’d Be Surprised

Q&A with Boca Raton City Clerk Mary Siddons

By Marci Shatzman

Q: Can renters who live in the city of Boca Raton vote in the March 19 Municipal Election, or do voters have to be residents to vote in the Muni?

A: Individuals whose primary residence is in the City of Boca Raton, whether they rent or own their residence, may register to vote as a resident of Boca Raton.

Q: How do new voters who have a Boca Raton address find out if they live inside city limits or outside the city in Palm Beach County so they can’t vote in the Municipal Election?

A: Here’s a link to the City limits map https://www.myboca.us/DocumentCenter/View/10389/City-of-Boca-Raton-City-Limit-Map?bidId= Voters can also check the Palm Beach County Property Appraisers’ website, where they can type in their address and it shows which municipality they live in.

https://pbcpao.gov/

Q: Do you get that ‘am I qualified to vote in the Boca election’ question a lot? Or has it been the same as the last Municipal Election?

A: It’s fairly consistent, with people unsure whether or not they live in the city limits.

Q: Can new city residents still register to vote on March 19 and how? Only through the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office?

A: Yes, the last day for residents to register to vote is Tuesday, February 20. Information can be found on our website. https://www.myboca.us/2286/2024-Municipal-Election-Floridas-Preside

Q: Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election is on the same date, Tuesday March 19. Does that mean any registered city voters will have one ballot with both races or will they get separate ballots for each.

A: There are actually two ballots available. For those voters registered as Republicans, they will receive a ballot that contains the names of Republican candidates for president, as well as the candidates to choose from for the Municipal Election. Those voters who registered as Democrats or Independent will receive a ballot with only the candidates for the Municipal seats.

Q: Is the time up for candidates for a city office to register to run? And are the four candidates listed the only ones who will be on the city ballot? (The candidates for Seat D are Brian Stenberg and Andrew Thomson. The candidates for Seat C are Yvette Drucker and Bernard Korn.) https://myboca.us/2397/Candidates

A: Yes, the qualifying period closed on Nov. 9.

Q: Has Boca Raton Deputy Mayor Monica Mayotte term-limited, so she can’t run again now? Is the other seat for Councilwoman Yvette Drucker’s second term?

A: Yes

Q: When was the last Municipal Election?

A: 2023