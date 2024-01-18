Upgrades at Mizner Amphitheater and Sanborn Square

By Marci Shatzman

The city’s amphitheater is getting a fresh coat of paint.

“Repainting the Mizner Park Amphitheater started in late December 2023 and will continue for the next few weeks into early February,” a city spokesperson said. “The painting contractor is working with the MPA to not impact events.”

The total purchase order for the work is $33,852.59, the spokesperson said.

Sanborn Square, the city park that fronts on Federal Highway, will be getting planters and barricades around the park perimeter in the spring “to enhance security from vehicle intrusions,” the spokesperson said. “Procurement will take two to three months for the planters and barricades, and then a month for installation. The best estimate for completion is early second quarter 2024.”

“People will still be able to use Sanborn Square with very limited impact. There may be a few days when sections of the square are closed to complete site work necessary for the installations. Staff will coordinate to not impact programmed activities at Sanborn Square,” the spokesperson said.

City council, sitting as the CRA, the Community Redevelopment Agency that administers the downtown district, approved the Sanborn plan and cost, projected to be under $100,000.

The barrier replacement was expedited in advance of a larger Sanborn Square Renovation project scheduled as part of the overall Sanborn Square Project Proposed for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027, according to the city.

“The city was awarded a HUD (federal) grant of $285,000. Staff is working on the grant agreement that is required to be obligated by 2025 for additional upgrades to Sanborn Square. The specifics of the project have not been determined at this time,” the spokesperson said.

An open forum to discuss the downtown will be held on Thursday Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Ave.

CRA chairman Marc Wigder noted the CRA itself has been renewed. “We all agreed there’s a lot more to do,” he said at their recent meeting. He cited more pedestrian, bicycle safety and walkability initiatives.

“We want downtown plans at staff suggestions,” he said to the new City Manager George S. Brown.