The City’s Community Advisory Panel needs your input during a Community Conversation on the downtown district area.
Topic: Rethinking the downtown district and surrounding areas, west of Dixie Highway.
The City wants to hear from our residents and businesses as we start re-evaluating parts of Downtown Boca and surrounding areas. This is YOUR opportunity to be a part of the conversation and help shape your City.
|Discussion will include:
● Re-envisioning of our government center to promote a sense of place
● Ideas on what will entice people to get off the Brightline train and enjoy time in Downtown Boca● Suggestions for new or improved city services for the community
|Join the Conversation: Thursday, January 18, 6 PM – 8 PM Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue Open to the Public