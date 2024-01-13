Even though many years have passed since Bobby Darin’s “Splish Splash” blared out of radios across America, it’s safe to say that the song – and the singer – have not been forgotten. With over 3 million monthly listeners streaming his music on Spotify, Darin’s popularity seems to have translated well to the digital age in the 50 years since he passed away at the age of 37.

On Sunday, January 21st, the Boca Black Box will offer Darin fans a chance to dive back into everything Bobby when ‘Splish Splash: The Music of Bobby Darin’ plays the venue for two performances. The touring show stars Ron Gartner and his swinging 7-piece band celebrating the music, life and times of the legendary teen idol, singer-songwriter, movie star and nightclub headliner. Gartner will perform finger snappin’ Darin hits like “Mack The Knife,” “Dream Lover,” “Beyond the Sea,” and, of course, “Splish Splash,” while sharing fascinating stories about the entertainment phenom. Darin, diagnosed with rheumatic fever as a youngster, was determined to “do it all” before he expired. Gartner, a NYC entertainment agent and showman who now lives in southeast Florida, honors the Bobby Darin legacy in his show that covers everything from Darin’s rock ‘n’ roll days to his Evening at the Copa. Said the Los Angeles Times, the show is “an over-the-top evening to remember by one truly talented showman whose voice and stage presence really rolls down everyone’s socks!”

Ron Gartner in Splish Splash: The Music of Bobby Darin

Ron Gartner is steeped in the music and entertainment business, having founded BiCoastal Productions, a national entertainment booking agency based in Palm Beach Gardens, for which he still serves as Managing Partner. Gartner wasn’t always in show business, however, having spent most of his adult life in the textile industry. He sold wholesale fabrics to fabric stores for many years, never dreaming that he would be wearing a different suit one day. “From sew biz to show biz,” Gartner laughs.

“I have performed this show across the U.S. to great acclaim, especially from the Baby Boomers and Seniors who fell in love with Bobby Darin – as I did – back in the late 50s and throughout the 60s,” he proclaims. “Darin was such an exciting entertainer, and my band and I go all out to make sure we capture that excitement in every way possible,” adding, “It’s the perfect show for every snowbird who comes to south Florida for the winter! We look forward to our shows at Boca Black Box and invite all Bobby Darin fans to come join us there for a really great trip down memory lane, with great songs, great backstories about Bobby’s life and loves, a great band, and a lot of great laughs.”

‘Splish Splash – The Music of Bobby Darin’ plays the Boca Black Box (8221 Glades Road #10, Boca Raton, FL 33434) on Sunday, January 21st with a 3:00 PM matinee and a 7:00 PM evening performance. Tickets start at $37.50 and are available at www.bocablackbox.com or by calling the box office at 561-483-9036.