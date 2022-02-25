Two-Time Grammy Nominee Clint Holmes Returns to Boca Raton This Friday

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Clint Holmes brings his concert experience “If Not Now, When” to the Rrazz Room at the Mizner Park Cultural Center this Friday, February 24th. The event’s official description offers, “Like a painter with a blank canvas, Clint makes every performance an original.” Clint explains, “The music is based on the American Songbook but we also explore newer American music.” He’s known to sing songs you will likely know but deliver them in a way that might make you feel like you’re hearing them for the first time. “I’m excited to be back in South Florida because the audiences are knowledgeable and that makes it even more fun for us on stage.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Clint Holmes

Clint’s remarkable talent took him from the nightclubs of the Washington, DC area in the 1960s to the recording studio where he earned a gold record in the seventies for his hit “Playground in My Mind.” His audiences grew throughout the 80s and 90s as he found himself touring while serving as announcer for The Late Show with Joan Rivers, a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight and as host of his own TV show, “New York at Night.” In 1999, Steve Wynn personally brought him to Las Vegas where he launched his own show at the Golden Nugget. Shortly after, Harrah’s gave him a home on the strip – a prestigious showroom bearing his name where he would establish himself as one of the premier entertainers of all time. Between those achievements lie countless performances and recordings that earned him the reputation as a “singer’s singer.” Attending a Clint Holmes concert, you might very well find yourself sitting next to Johnny Mathis, Harry Belafonte or Tony Bennett.

His concert selections are woven together with personal stories of coming of age and finding his own voice in a world where few ever achieve the heights that he has. That approach creates a magnetic experience that Holmes hopes will transcend a typical evening of live music. “We want to let the audience get totally immersed in a musical experience.” He has become so renowned for his delivery, musical ingenuity and stage presence that, by popular demand, he occasionally offers master classes for aspiring entertainers.

Holmes’ musical director Christian Tamburr, a well-respected artist in his own right, accompanies the singer on piano and is responsible for many of the masterful arrangements that highlight the show.

The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33342. The concert features a special guest appearance by Chris Ruggiero, who played New Year’s Eve in the same venue. Tickets are reasonably priced at $50, $60 and $70 and are available at www.miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by calling 1-844-MPCC-TIX (844-672-2849).