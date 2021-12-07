Mizner Park Cultural Center has announced an early-evening New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a performance by nationally-known entertainer Chris Ruggiero. The young star takes the stage at 7:00 PM and promises to take those in attendance on a “musical journey through the Great American Pop-Rock Songbook,” breathing new life into the timeless music of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

“We’re doing this one with a trio and I’m really looking forward to it,” says Ruggiero. “I still love working with a big rock and roll band, but the Cultural Center is such an intimate room that I wanted to have a little more freedom with the material. It’s tougher to improvise when there are 6 or 10 guys who all have to guess where you’re going next. The trio – especially the musicians I picked – will allow me to do that. That makes it a much more personal show.” Leading the band will be Rick Krive, who is also musical director to Deana Martin and legendary pop singer Lulu.

A new album release

The new album spans 8 decades of music with songs such as “Dream a Little Dream of Me” (the oldest tune, having been penned in 1931), “Up on the Roof,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and a half a dozen more. “The New Year’s Eve show will feature a couple of those, plus a lot of the rock and roll songs that were on the previous albums or that I performed on PBS.” Chris says the audience can expect an evening filled with familiar classics like “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “My Cherie Amour,” “This Magic Moment” plus a few surprises for this special occasion!

The concert featuring Chris Ruggiero is part of the “Rrazz Room Presents” series at the Cultural Center. RRazz Room Entertainment vice president Robert Kotonly commented, “We present a wide range of local, regional and national entertainers year round, but we are especially excited – and proud – to welcome rising star Chris Ruggiero to our stage.” Ruggiero’s recent Vegas debut was sold out weeks before it played so revelers are encouraged to get their tickets early. “We feel that 7 PM is an ideal time for a show like this. Early birds can have dinner beforehand and be home before it gets too late. Night owls can see the show and follow it up with a great meal in one of Mizner Park’s many restaurants.”

All the details for New Year’s Eve with Chris Ruggiero

The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33342. Tickets are reasonably priced at $35, $45 and $65 and are available at www.miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by calling 1-844-MPCC-TIX (1-844-672-2849). More information on Chris is available at www.ChrisRuggieroSings.com. His Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chrisruggierosings features a lot of his music videos.