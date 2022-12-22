Anthony Nunziata Returns to Boca Raton with “My Italian Broadway Christmas”

Anthony Nunziata brings “My Italian Broadway Christmas” to the newly-rebranded Studio at Mizner Park this Friday and he’s bringing special guests! The crooner, known in South Florida since he and his twin brother Will began touring over 10 years ago, will sing holiday classics, familiar favorites and a few tunes that he’s written himself.

“Most people take an artist singing an original song as an opportunity to visit the restroom but when Anthony sings one of his own, you can hear a pin drop in the audience,” said Chris Ruggiero, one of Nunziata’s special guests. “He writes instant classics – you feel like you’ve heard them before but they’re fresh and original. He’s got a talent for it, for sure,” Ruggiero continued. “My favorite is ‘I Found a Home.’” Apparently, Ruggiero is not alone in his affinity for the song as Disney has recently expressed interest in the composition for an upcoming project.

“My audiences have really embraced my original songs, so in each concert I continue to add more of them,” Anthony explains. “When I sing a classic, I try to capture the heart of a song’s message, and I think my songs have a sense of familiarity because my method is the same when I sing one of my originals. My hope is that people recognize the universality and the timelessness of touching the heart with a beautiful lyric and a melody.”

Also on the bill are Deborah Silver, whose jazz album debut went to #1 on the Billboard chart and Broadway star Avery Sommers. All 3 artists are friends of Nunziata’s who he calls, “outstanding artists and singers.” “I was just so happy that they had the date free,” Anthony adds. “They each add their own unique take on classic songs which is perfect because I wanted to create a little bit of a variety show for my Boca Raton appearance and end my holiday tour with a bang!” The date wraps a 3-week romp around the nation’s top cabaret rooms and showrooms. Nunziata, a Brooklyn native currently residing in Nashville, wanted to end his tour in Boca, because “it feels like home,” he says. “I’m from New York and Boca is absolutely the 6th borough!”