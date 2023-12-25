Boca Raton Marriott hosts PBS-TV star Chris Ruggiero and Grammy-Award Winner Chubby Tavares for New Year’s Eve

BOCA RATON, FL – The pressure of where to go to celebrate what is arguably the biggest night of the year seems to intensify in the week between Christmas and December 31st. This year, the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center is offering an option that’s perfect for those looking to settle into an evening where they’ll feel welcomed and lavishly catered to. It’s also the perfect venue for fans of vintage pop, rock & roll and disco. The evening will feature a performance by Chris Ruggiero, singing songs from the 60s and 70s with a special guest appearance by the original lead singer of Tavares, Antone “Chubby” Tavares. Chubby is the voice you hear on the group’s most iconic hits such as “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel” and “More Than a Woman.”

The producer of the event presented 6 stellar New Year’s Eve events at the Delray Beach Marriott and promised an evening focused on the guest experience. “It’s an old-fashioned way of doing things,” says Joseph Mirrione, who also produces dozens of concert events all over the country each year. “These days, staff everywhere knows where to put the knife and fork when they set the table, but it seems like the hospitality part of this business has long been forgotten. People spending New Year’s Eve with us will feel the difference when we welcome them.”

The Marriott is the crown jewel of Boca Center which boasts an exclusive collection of designer shops and upscale boutiques in the heart of Boca Raton, conveniently located off Military Trail just north of Palmetto Park Road. The hotel is located less than 5 minutes off of the Glades Road exit of I-95 and less than a mile from Town Center Mall. New Year’s Eve tickets include a 4-course meal, a champagne toast at midnight, live performances from Ruggiero and Tavares and a full evening of celebration and dancing that starts at 9 PM and doesn’t stop until 1 AM.

For singer Chris Ruggiero, it’s the perfect ending to a spectacular year. For the second year in a row, his Christmas album found its way onto the radio alongside perennial holiday classics that have ruled the airwaves for the last 60 years. “It is so surreal for me to look at the charts and see my recordings listed with some of the biggest names in the history of music,” says Ruggiero. His recent tour – a total of 47 concerts in 2023 – proved that he has adoring audiences all over the country, but the success of his most recent album found him on Good Morning America, New York Live as well as dozens of other TV and radio outlets all over the country.

Well before all of the recent media attention and sold-out Vegas shows, Chris Ruggiero reached national audiences with two PBS-TV specials that, combined, totalled thousands of airings. This led to a social media following that reached over 60 million fans last year. “Whether on stage or on Facebook, it’s important to me that people feel connected to me as a person,” Chris explains. “Music is my vehicle, but for me, my journey is not about hitting high notes. It’s all about the people and that’s why I’m particularly excited for this New Year’s Eve event.”

Chubby Tavares, who officially retired from touring earlier this year, was hand-selected by Ruggiero and his producer to join them as a special guest on New Year’s Eve. “‘Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel’” has always been my favorite, feel-good dance record,” Chris recounts, “so we asked Chubby if he would come and sing for us and when he said, ‘Yes,’ I knew we were going to have an evening to remember.”

Tickets are priced starting at $199 (plus tax and gratuity.) The Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center is located at 5150 Town Center Cir, Boca Raton, FL 33486. The New Year’s Eve event starts at 9:00 PM and guests may begin arriving at 8:30 PM. All of the details and on-line ticketing can be found at www.BocaNewYear.com. Inquiries may be directed to 1-888-683-3272. More information on Chris Ruggiero can be found at www.ChrisRuggieroSings.com.