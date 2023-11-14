What Billie Eilish learned from her own ‘Barbie’ song, ‘What Was I Made For?’

Source: latimes.com

“This is kind of dark,” Billie Eilish says, “but recently I was reading Kurt Cobain’s suicide note.”

The 21-year-old pop superstar is snuggled on a sofa at a Los Angeles studio — black pants, black and red hair — and sets down the acai bowl in her hands to explain.

“It’s horrifying. I mean, all of it is the most tragic s— I’ve ever heard. He was such a pure person and talent,” she says of the late Nirvana frontman, “and I feel so much deep, deep, deep sorrow for him and his life and where it went. In the letter he’s like, ‘I have everything in the world, and I absolutely hate it.’ He was so ashamed that he wasn’t enjoying it.

“And I get why he was feeling that way,” she adds. “It’s just not what you think it’s going to be.”

Eilish didn’t wake up this morning burning with the desire to complain about being a world-famous celebrity, which is what she’s been since her 2019 debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” went quadruple-platinum and made her the youngest person in history to sweep the Grammy Awards’ four major categories in a single night. Even as someone hailed for bringing a welcome element of gloom to the bubbly Top 40, she knows that whining from a place of privilege can be a bad look…

Read more at: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2023-11-14/billie-eilish-what-was-i-made-for-barbie-greta-gerwig

