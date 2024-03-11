U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM WINS INAUGURAL CONCACAF W GOLD CUP AS TEAM CAPTAIN LINDSEY HORAN SCORES IN 1-0 VICTORY OVER BRAZIL

FORWARD JAEDYN SHAW WINS THE GOLDEN BALL AND GOALKEEPER ALYSSA NAEHER WINS THE GOLDEN GLOVE; USA ALSO WINS FAIR PLAY AWARD; THE USA CLAIMED ITS 15TH ALL-TIME CONCACAF TI

SAN DIEGO (March 10, 2024) – The U.S. Women’s National Team won the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup with a 1-0 win against Brazil in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 31,528 fans on a beautiful night in San Diego. A goal from team captain Lindsey Horan in the dying moments of the first half was enough to clinch the victory and for the U.S. to claim its 15th all-time title at a Concacaf championship tournament.

The crowd was the largest ever for a Concacaf women’s event hosted in the United States. The USA finished the tournament with 15 goals as forward Jadeyn Shaw scored four times in the tournament while Horan had three.